Jean Tomison Kennedy

Jean Tomison Kennedy was born to Alice and William Tomison in Silverton, Oregon. She joined her older siblings, Catherine and William. Jean enjoyed a happy childhood in Silverton with her family.

After graduating from Silverton High School, she attended Oregon State College where she met her future husband, Virgil Kennedy. After graduation she and Virgil were married and moved to San Diego, CA. where Virgil was stationed with the Marine Corps. When Virgil's service was completed, they moved to Boise and began their family.

Jean was active in her children's activities as well as American Association of University Women, Boise Home Economists, Antiquers, First Church of Christ, Scientist and PEO, Chapter R.

She passed on at home, February 20.

She is survived by her son Bill and his wife Anita and their 3 children, Lisa (Casey) Cowman, Rob (Erin) Kennedy, Annie (Duston) Calhoun, and 5 great- grandchildren. Also surviving are her daughter Nancy Thiessen and her husband Terry and their daughter Cassie (Jarett) Sturdevant.

A private, family gathering is planned for a later date.

Memorials may be directed to Idaho Public Television or your favorite organization. Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary