Jeanette C. Jordan

July 15, 1932 – July 14, 2019

Jeanette Jordan our loving mother, loyal sister, proud grandparent, devoted Christian, and dear friend passed into the arms of her loving Savior on July 14, 2019. She was born in San Francisco, California to parents Tucker and Lillian Ellis. In 1950 she graduated from Echo High School in Echo, Oregon. She married Kenneth E. Jordan on September 5, 1950 in Walla Walla, Washington. She followed her husband's Air Force career to California, Guam, Idaho, Alaska, New Mexico and they retired in Boise, Idaho in 1968. She worked at the Borah High School Cafeteria for 25 years. She enjoyed serving the students and staff and made many friends there. She had three sons, Bob, Steve, and Ron. She was a founding and active member of the Cathedral of the Rockies Amity Campus for almost 40 years. She was active in the Boise Elks Lodge #310 and was a Lady Elk of the Year. She was also a member of the Boise Eagles Ladies' Auxiliary Lodge. She was a kind and generous woman whose family always came first. She was Grandma "Nett" to all of her grandchildren.

She is survived by sons Bob (Penny), Great Falls, Montana, Steve, Midvale, Utah, and Ron (Linda), Meridian, Idaho, sisters Kathy (Joe) Tolar of Escondido, California and Pat Cooley of Albany, Oregon. She is also survived by grandchildren Andrea, Scott, Ryan, Tracy, Dan, Spencer, and eight great-grandchildren and two great, great-grandchildren, and her close friends Bill and Julie Washam. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ken, of sixty-one years. Memorial service will be Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Cathedral of the Rockies Amity Campus, 4464 S. Maple Grove, Boise at 11:00 am. Burial services will be held at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the , Boise Elks Lodge #310, or the Cathedral of the Rockies Amity Campus. Published in Idaho Statesman on July 18, 2019