Jeanette Irene Cornell
88
Jeanette I. Cornell was born in Randolph, Nebraska to Genevieve and Arthur L. Moore on June 1st, 1931 and died on September 18th, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Genevieve and Arthur L. Moore, husband Roger Cornell, and sisters Janice Moore, Leone Moore-Epperly, and her twin June A. Bowman. After moving from Nebraska at a very early age, the rest of her life was spent in the Treasure Valley areas of Boise, Meridian, and Nampa. She attended schools in Boise and Meridian and worked at the Meridian Creamery, Intermountain Gas Company, and Inselman Plumbing, all as a bookkeeper. She was baptized in the United Presbyterian Church. There are currently no services arranged for Jeanette.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 22, 2019