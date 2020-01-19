|
|
Jeanette Marie Schaap
1/6/1928-1/3/2020
Jeanette Marie Schaap passed away from natural causes January 3, 2020 in Caldwell, ID, at the age of 91. Jeanette was born in Meridian, Idaho on January 6, 1928 to Charles and Martha Keller. She married Roger G. Schaap in 1946 and raised three children, DeAnn, Tim and Tom. Roger and Jeanette were together for 72 years until Roger passed away at 92 on January 29, 2018.
Jeanette was a wife, mother, homemaker, seamstress, baker, artist, gardener, chef, interior designer and penny-pincher all wrapped up into one fabulous, active, beautiful woman. We all turned to her for her sage advice and quick wit. She was dearly loved and will be missed. We know she is in the arms of her Savior Jesus and celebrating with Roger, her son Tom and daughter DeAnn, parents Charles and Martha and other family that passed before her.
Jeanette is survived by her son Tim and daughter-in-law Juanita Schaap of Caldwell, Idaho. Jeanette leaves behind seven grandchildren. Tim's children: Sarah (Craig); Amanda; Emily (Carlos); Ryan (Lisi) and her son Tom's children: Brandon, Adrianne and Joseph. She is survived by one brother, John Keller (Ruth), and various nieces and nephews. Private services for family will be held at a later date.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 19, 2020