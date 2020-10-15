Jeanne Adair Newton Shaw

84

Jeanne Adair Newton Shaw was born to George and Virginia Newton on October 29, 1935. She passed away on October 13, 2020 at her home in Reno, Nevada.

Jeanne was born in Lewistown, Montana, moved to Boise, Idaho at the age of 7. She attended local schools getting an Associate of Arts degree from Boise Junior College (BJC) in 1955. Her third year of College was obtained at the University of Texas at Austin. She taught school in McGill and Reno, Nevada.

At BJC she met her husband George Shaw and they married in Las Vegas in 1956.

Jeanne spent many hours on the tennis court, gardening and building a loving home for her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband George Edgar Shaw. Survivors include her sisters Marjorie Young of Berkeley, California, Doris Pilkerton of Salt Lake City, Utah, Alice Askarnia of Boise, Idaho; her children Janet Hoener and Jetta Wacker of Sparks, Nevada and John Shaw of Reno, Nevada. She leaves 8 grand children and 5 great grand children.



