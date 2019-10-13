|
|
Jeanne May Nichols
Jeanne May Nichols passed away on Oct. 7, 2019. She was serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City. Jeanne was born on May 11, 1945 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Walter and Agnes (Anderson) Szepanski. She married Roy Glen Nichols in Wadena, Minnesota on June 20, 1964. Together they had five sons and one daughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband - and survived by her daughter Michelle (Larry) Robinson; stepdaughter Glenna (Ken) Mesa; and sons: Roy (Nancy), Michael (Kara), Steven (Jennifer), Robert (Cindi), and Jonathan (Amanda) Nichols. She is also survived by her siblings: Elizabeth Bennett, Angela Summers, Michael (Brenda) Szepanski; and 34 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 10 AM, Thursday, October 17 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 18463 Northside Blvd, Nampa, with a viewing from 9 to 9:40 AM prior to the services. Burial at 1 PM at Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 N Horseshoe Bend Rd in Boise. Condolences may be expressed at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 13, 2019