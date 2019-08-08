|
Jeannette Rose Cook
1930-2019
Jeannette Rose Meyer Cook, 89, died August 4th, 2019, while residing at The Bridge at Valley View in Boise, ID. Jeannette was the 5th of 11 children born on the farm in Randolph, Nebraska to Herman Meyer and Ella Kruger Meyer on January 30th, 1930. She graduated from Randolph High School, earned her teaching certificate and was hired as a teacher in the Randolph School District for the following school year.
During the summer break, she came to Idaho to help her two sisters during the days and then worked nights at the former Dairy Bar on Main Street in Meridian. It was that summer in Meridian she met her future husband and life long love, Lloyd Cook. They were married on May 26th, 1949, a union that endured for 49 years until Lloyd passed away in January of 1996 at age 70. Three children were born from this marriage; Terry Lee, Dixie Lynn, and Shellie Rose. Mom was always busy, preparing fabulous meals, sewing and stitching. She started an in home kindergarten in the '60's and by 1966 had also completed LPN training through St. Luke's Hospital and worked for several nursing facilities; Nampa State School and Hospital; Boise Convalescent Center; and finally Heritage Assisted Living, retiring at age 68. A lot of days were spent with grandkids and great grandkids, who all adored their Nanny. She was a volunteer for many years in the Gift Shop at St. Alphonsus, Boise. Her one true passion was music and dancing. She joined the Over 40's Dance Club after retiring and eventually served as President. She loved people and always had a smile for everyone and a positive and uplifting attitude. She was filled with common sense, compassion for all, and strength. We will miss her every day until we see her again.
Jeannette is survived by her children: Terry Cook (Benita); Dixie Cook (Marti); and Shellie Kent; three brothers, Darrell Meyer of Berthold, ND, Bill Meyer of Fairfield, ND and Jerry Meyer of Gooding, ID; three sisters, Gladys Gubbels of Randolph, NE; Marilyn Reed of Omaha, NE, and Judy Reed of Randolph, NE; 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; Aunt Phyllis Powers of Tucson, AZ; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Cook; three sisters, Donna Faye Witzel, Virginia Cromwell, and Lois Schnoor; and one brother, Bob Meyer.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 10th at 10:00 a.m., Cloverdale Funeral Home, 1200 N. Cloverdale Road, Boise, ID.
Special thanks to Harold at Horizon Hospice in Jeannette's final hours, and the caring staff from The Bridge at Valley View. Memorials may be made in Jeannette's name to Meridian Senior Center, 1920 N. Records Ave., Meridian, ID 83646 or a . Remembrances may be left for the family at www.cloverdalefuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 8, 2019