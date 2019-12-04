|
Jeffrey Williams
June 28, 1967-Nov. 22, 2019
Jeff was born in Conway, Arkansas, June 28, 1967 to Jim and Carolyn Williams (Anderson), the youngest of 3. Many times I'm sure he wished he'd been the oldest, as often his sisters liked to give their little brother a hard time until he got to the age where he could defend himself. After his parent's divorce in 1974, he moved to Boise, Idaho, with his mother and sisters. Although he was never too fond of school, he loved living in Idaho and going up to Smith Prairie and Mountain Home where he got to do haying and other ranch work with his cousins.
He attended Borah High School where he met his first wife Angela. Soon after they married, he enlisted in the Navy, and began a career he loved all of his life. Later, they divorced. While stationed in Hawaii he met his wife Christine who was also in the Navy.
Jeff spent 21 years in the Navy and was stationed in many different states. Although he dreaded going to sea duty, he actually enjoyed it after the fact. He just missed his family when he had to be gone so long. He retired as a PNC, USN. Christine and Jeff moved to Idaho after his retirement where they bought a house in Kuna. He loved barbecuing, and the results of his talent were enjoyed by many. He kind of had a "barbecue grill hoarding" problem, about which his family liked to give him a hard time. He also loved the Broncos, both Denver and Boise State, so he was easy to shop for at Christmas. However, he probably got a little sick of orange and blue after many years of gift receiving.
Jeff is survived by his wife Christine and their two sons, Jake and Seth of Kuna; his daughter Alyssa (Ty) Meadows and their 3 children of Phoenix, Arizona, and his son Dustin; his mother and stepfather (Dad), Carolyn and Russell Anderson of Boise; his sister, Cindy (Tony) Lopez and his sister Susan (Larry) Brandon of Boise. He is preceded in death by his father, Jim Williams, of Conway, Arkansas.
Jeff will be cremated and his ashes spread at sea with a beautiful ceremony by the U.S. Navy. A celebration of life will be held in the spring and notification of exact date will be posted. Barbecue will be the main course. Jeff will undoubtedly be critiquing from above. We all love you Jeff. We'll miss you more than you can know. Go Broncos!
Donations can be made to the National Suicide Prevention Society.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 4, 2019