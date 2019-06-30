|
|
Jeffrey Todd Leslie
1965 - 2019
Jeff Leslie, loving husband and devoted father of two children, passed away suddenly at his home in Eagle, Idaho on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Jeff was an incredibly caring and fun loving guy who never met a person with whom he couldn't strike up a conversation. He always left you feeling like you had made a friend. Jeff graduated from University of North Texas and worked in the grocery industry for over 28 years. Please join us for a Celebration of Life service at Eagle United Methodist Church on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:00AM. See full obituary at summersfuneral.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on June 30, 2019