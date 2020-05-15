Jennifer Deverall Jordan

53 years

Jennifer Deverall Jordan, age 53, beloved daughter, mother, wife, sister, aunt, cousin and cherished friend, passed away May 11, 2020 at home surrounded by her family and friends. The world will always be a brighter place because she was here.

Jen was born on October 1, 1966 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was the oldest child of four born to David Evans Deverall and Kara Lee Ferguson Deverall. She attended Upland Terrace Elementary School in Salt Lake City until the family moved to Boise, Idaho when she was in second grade. Jen loved school, Bambi, Sesame Street, being a clown at Halloween, Tony the Tiger, her cat Erin Fella and her dog Gyp who would run away and sleep under the window of her classroom.

In 1971, her family moved to Eagle, Idaho and in fourth grade they moved to Boise where Jen attended Valley View Elementary. Jen played flute in band and sang in choir. At Fairmont Junior High she excelled at everything and she fell in love with track, playing in the band and competing on the ski team. A new record was set by her 440 yd relay team. At Capital High School, Jen was a bright star. She was on the cross country team and the track team where she ran the mile. The team took state in 1984. Jen loved high school, made countless friends, and was voted "Miss Capital" by the faculty for outstanding achievements.

Jen's scholarship to Oregon State University was so exciting for her. She knew no one when she arrived and made many lifelong friends while she was there. Jen was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority, Cardinal Key Honor Society and her junior year she was the first woman business manager of Oregon State's yearbook. Jen graduated with honors in 1988.

She was recruited by Meier and Frank (May Company) to their management training program at the corporate headquarters in Portland, Oregon. Jen had a distinguished eight-year career as a retail buyer in various apparel and jewelry departments. She made a powerful impact with her leadership, analytical skills, project management, and merchandising and marketing savvy. She enjoyed many trips to New York City and St. Louis and made life-long friendships through work.

In 1993, she married Leonard Karlburg Jordan in Portland; the two found each other in 1984 after they both graduated from high school in Boise and have been life partners and best friends ever since. They celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary two years ago in Paris, the same city as their honeymoon. In 1996 she gave birth to her first daughter before moving to Seattle in 1997 as part of a career change for her husband Len.

Jen moved to the neighborhood of Magnolia and quickly became an incredible friend to many through her involvement at preschool, Seattle Country Day School and eventually Seattle Preparatory School. She raised three amazing daughters Tess (24), Emily (21), Grace (19), and her son Jack (14) will attend Seattle Prep in the fall of 2020 where Jen has been a member of the board of trustees. She loved cats, books, travel and clothes. Jen prioritized her family first, was an amazing mother and wife and also became a 'big sister' and role model to so many who were captivated by her profound kindness, exceptional judgement, unwavering values, timeless style, deep intellect, unconditional love, inspiring courage and beautiful smile.

She is survived by her parents, David and Kara Deverall of Boise Idaho, siblings Kate (Zach) Lester, Becca (Jeremy) Caldwell, John (Lindsay) Deverall, children Tess, Emily, Grace and Jack, husband Len and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her cousin Vera Hazen Fuhrman, nephew Benjamin Pete Caldwell, grandparents Barbara and Earl Ferguson and grandparents Afton and Melvin Deverall.

An open memorial service for friends and family will be planned for the summer of 2020.



