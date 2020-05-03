I first met Dr. Johnson when he came to Nampa College Church as a missionary to Germany. He was gracious to me as a young teen and I've never forgotten that encounter. He later became my pastor at College Church and received me into the membership of the church. We have had many encounters over the years and Dr. Johnson has never forgotten my name and always been gracious to me. I considered him a friend and model. He is already dearly missed.

David W. Edwards