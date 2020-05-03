Jerald D. Johnson
1927 - 2020
Jerald D. Johnson, 92, passed away at his home on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Because of the Coronavirus, a private interment was held with family members only. A memorial service will be held at the Valley Shepherd Church of the Nazarene in Meridian, at a later date. An online guest book and the complete obituary are available at www.nampafuneralhome.com Memorials can be made to the Jerald and Alice Johnson Scholarship at Nazarene Theological Seminary, 1700 E. Meyer Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64131, or on the following link:
https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/NazareneTheologicalSeminary/supportnts.html
Please note the Jerald and Alice Johnson Scholarship in the comments section of the link.
Published in Idaho Statesman on May 3, 2020.