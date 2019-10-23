|
|
Jerri Avonne Greaves
January 13, 1939 - September 28, 2019
Jerri was born in Broadwater, Nebraska, the daughter of Wesley "Barney" Raymond Powers and Golda Mae (Rodabaugh) Powers. She left Broadwater in 1958 and traveled about the country before settling down in Denver. It was in Denver, March of 1960, she met her lifetime partner and best friend, Jack Greaves. The two eloped to Las Vegas, Nevada on May 14, 1960. They were a perfectly matched team for 59 years, Jack and Jerri did everything together, a bond unbreakable. In 1963 they began their family and in 1967, they found their way to Idaho, making it their permanent home. In Nampa they had two separate, successful, businesses, AA Equipment Rental and then the Hitchin' Post Bar. Jerri was a hard working woman, never missed a day of work, and never complained. She was highly respected and earned all the simple pleasures life brought her. In retirement, Jack and Jerri travelled for 8 years across many states. They enjoyed their time together finding new places and new friends. When they were ready to settle again, they bought a home in Nampa, Idaho and a park model in Quartzsite, Arizona and split their time between places.
Jerri was one that could brighten the day and was the sunshine in our lives. She loved a good practical joke always to be taken in stride and laughter. She lived and loved life to its very fullest, and found a means to celebrate all that came along. With a strong ear to listen, and valuable advice Jerri warmed the hearts of many, and her beautiful smile will be greatly missed.
Jerri passed peacefully in her home, on September 28, 2019, in Nampa, Idaho. She is survived by her husband, Jack, her son, John (Marla) Greaves, her daughter, Janine (Pete) Alcafaras, 7 Grandchildren and 15 Great Grandchildren. Today, with heavy hearts, we bid to Jerri Greaves; a gracious farewell. Until we meet again, we love you!
A memorial service will be held on Saturday October 26th at 2pm at Rocco's Roadhouse, 1911 1st St N, Nampa, ID . In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Ronald McDonald House.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 23, 2019