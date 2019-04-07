Jere R Robertson

1943 - 2019

Jere Richard Robertson, 75, of Lake Oswego OR and Boise ID passed away on April 1, 2019 following a short illness with cancer.

He was born on August 16, 1943 in Boise, ID and attended Borah High School, the University of Idaho and eventually graduated from BSU. At age 10, Jere lived in Venezuela for a year while his father, who worked for Morrison Knudsen (MK), was part of building a dam on the Caroni River. Jere worked for MK traveling to Missouri, Montana and Alaska. Two of the more unique experiences with MK was working a summer on the St. Lawrence Islands in the Bering Sea and then working on the Alaska pipeline Southern Terminal for a year. In the spring of 1966 while in Valdez, AK, he met his wife Sally and they were married in September of 1967 in Boise at the Cathedral of the Rockies. After graduating from BSU, he returned to MK and they moved back to Valdez. In 1975, Sally and Jere returned to Boise where their son, Scott was born and they started their own business, Unisun, a computer software company. In 1987, Jere was hired at McAlvain Construction Co. as their controller until he retired in 2003. He continued to work part-time at Larry Barnes Industries until they moved to Lake Oswego in 2016 to be close to their son and family.

Jere was a man of faith which was nourished in the United Methodist Church (UMC). Over the years, he attended First UMC, Amity UMC, Meridian UMC and continued to be an active member of the Cathedral of the Rockies. Jere taught Alpha Courses, was a Lay Speaker and a delegate in the Methodist Conference. Faith was a strong part of his life as he served in many ministries. Jere always looked out for the best interest of everyone around him before himself. He was the hands and feet of Christ when he opened his home and was a role model for family members and friends in need. Jere was active in The Idaho Walk to Emmaus Community and Kairos Prison Ministries where he continued to serve and to make a difference in the lives of all he touched.

Jere is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sally, and son, Scott (Cecilia), grandsons Adam and Benjamin, brothers Stuart (Barbara) and James, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Alma.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Cathedral of the Rockies, 717 N 11th St., Boise, on Wednesday, April 10th at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kairos Ministries-KI, PO Box 791, Nampa ID 83653 or CancerResearch.org.