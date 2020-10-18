Jeri Mason1932~2020Jeri Mason, a resident of Boise of Idaho for over 80 years, passed peacefully October 15, 2020. Jeri is survived by her children, Steve (son) and Barb Mason , Susan (daughter) and Tony Ropelato, along with 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Nate and Clara Smith, brother Gene Smith and her loving husband of over 50 years, Paul Mason. Jeri was born in Hulbert, Oklahoma on July 1, 1932 to Nathan Smith and Clara Smith. She met Paul Mason in 1948 at a local drive up restaurant and married him the next year. Paul always said he liked the way she filled out her sweater. Her first comment about Paul was, "Who is driving that loud car?". It was love at first sight.Jeri was a homemaker and helped run a small apartment building with her husband Paul. Their home was always the place to be for Steve and Suzie's friends. When Steve started a racing career in high school the Masons traveled around the Northwest racing stock cars. Jeri quickly made friends on the racing circuit and became a surrogate mother and grandmother to many. During the "racing years" it wasn't uncommon to see her praying one minute and clenching her fists and yelling the next.Paul and Jeri bought a motorhome and traveled the country going to various conventions for work, visiting family and trips with their kids and grandchildren. Later in life Jeri caught the travel bug again and traveled the world.Jeri was a life-long fan of baseball. She was a season ticket holder for the Boise Hawks and always had extra seats for her grandkids to watch the games with her. She was a diehard Dodgers fan as well. She remembered listening to the Brooklyn Dodgers on the radio before they moved to Los Angeles. One of her greatest memories was watching the Dodgers play the Giants.Jeri was a devoted Christian and spent her life trying to do more good than harm. She was known to keep detailed journals and prayer lists for her friends and family. She was an active member of Westside Bible Church for many years. To many friends and family she was known as "Nana" or "Nan". Upon meeting her she would often say, "my name is Jeri, but you can call me Nana like everyone else."Jeri and Paul were part owner of local company called Pumice Products that eventually became what is now Basalite Products.She was loved and will be truly missed. Knowing she is with the Lord in heaven gives us peace.