Jerilyn Rae Striker
July 22, 1941 to February 6, 2020
Jerilyn Rae "Jeri" Tarter Striker passed away peacefully in her home February 6th, 2020 after a two and half year battle with leukemia. Jeri was born July 22 1941 in Weiser Idaho. She was first born to Herb and Jo Tarter. She grew up with her younger sister, Ginger on Mann Creek at the ranch her grandparents on her dad's side had given to her parents.
Jeri loved life and having fun. As a child, she could be seen performing with her cousin, Todd Jackson at Square Dance events during their intermission. She was always very active in her school classes as well. She attended Saling School for the first six grades then finished her education in Weiser. She was her high school class secretary and up to this year coordinated their class reunions. After high school, Jeri moved to Boise with her cousin Carolyn and friend Judy to attend Link's School of Business. At completion, she returned to Weiser and began a 20+ year employment with Idaho First National Bank.
In 1964 Jeri met Paul Striker and they were married January 8, 1965. Paul and Jeri celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary just this year. They were very active together in the community.
Jeri loved participating in the local bowling leagues. Jeri was one of few local bowlers who had a 600 scratch game. She was on several bowling teams and loved competing. . She proudly displays many trophies from this time at her home.
She and Paul worked their cow-calf operation on the ranch that they inherited from Herb and Jo. Jeri and Paul were rodeo people and spent many summers at ICA rodeos where Paul would judge and Jeri would time events. Jeri received her ICA Gold Card in 1992.
After 20 years of working at the bank, she decided to retire. That was short lived, as she loved staying busy. Jeri rejoined the workforce and worked for Larry Muir for several years as well as a few other businesses in Weiser. She was then offered a position at Two Rivers Medical Clinic and she spent over 19 years in their employment.
Jeri was very active in the local Elk's Ladies group, acting as Secretary for quite some time. She was Lady Elk of the year in 2016-17. She facilitated BINGO at the Elk's on Thursdays. She also loved playing cards. Jeri joined two groups in Weiser and filled her Mondays and Wednesdays with pinochle playing these past few years.
We cannot forget her passion for her family, friends, and sports. Jeri was always available to watch her nephew's football games as they grew up. She was a huge advocate for her niece and two nephews, even teaching her niece to drive a manual shift car. She spent many years rooting for and watching local basketball games, football games and rodeos when her friend's kids were participating. She especially loved watching college football and golf with Paul and their friends.
This is what Paul said as he fondly remembered is wife, "She was the rock of my life at harrowing the pastures in the spring and bailing hay in the summer plus mowing the yard around the house plus helping me feed cows in the winter time. She will be missed by all the people she came in contact with."
She was preceded in death by her father Herbert Allen Tarter, mother Geneva Pearl Blevins Tarter, and several cousins. She leaves behind her husband Paul Edward Striker, Sister Ginger Tarter Sweet, niece Tracy (Ken) Longanecker, 2 nephews Scott Stanton and James (Megan) Stanton, 4 great nephews, 1 great niece, 2 great great nephews and 3 great great nieces as well as several cousins.
There will be a memorial at the Weiser Elk's Lodge March 13th beginning at 2pm in her honor.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations in her name to be sent to St. Luke's Mountain States Tumor Institute.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 16, 2020