JEROME T. BAILEY

Jerome T. "Jerry" Bailey, 83 of Boise, died on Wednesday May 29, 2019 at home of natural causes. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 4, at 11 a.m., at Cole Community Church, 8775 W. Ustick Rd, Boise, 83704, with burial to follow at Dry Creek Cemetery. Viewing will be held prior to the service, starting at 10 a.m.

Jerry was born in Marshall, Minnesota, on January 1, 1936 to Fred Bailey and Agatha Gappa Bailey. He graduated in Marshall from Central Catholic High School. Jerry enlisted in the Air Force and was proud to have served one year of active duty in Thule, Greenland. He also spent 22 years of service in the Air Guard, 124th Civil Engineering Squadron, retiring in 1990, with the rank of Master Sergeant. Jerry married Bonita L. Trei on June 22, 1957 in Marshall, MN. He had a long career with the Idaho State Highway Dept as a Right of Way purchaser. Jerry enjoyed fishing, hunting and wood working. He loved any outdoor activity, but more than anything, he loved his family.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Agatha; siblings, Jim, Paul, Don, Fred, Marilyn, and Rose; and his daughter Cathy Byce.

He is survived by his wife Bonita "Bonnie" Bailey; son, Craig Bailey; daughter, Ann Just and her husband Joel Just; brother, Jack Bailey; and grandchildren, Ellie Bogar, Charlie Just, Emma Just, Keith Byce, Ethan Byce and Tanea Byce.

Memorials may be made in Jerry's name to Cole Community Church.