Jerome J. Dahmen passed away peacefully in Carson City, NV on April 11, 2019 while surrounded by family. His wife, LaMoyne Pape, preceded him in death in 2005. Joe was born on a farm in Johnson, WA on November 22, 1919 to Hubert Dahmen and Elizabeth Andreas and was raised in the farming area of Troy and Moscow. During WWII, he served in the US Army from '42 to '46. Following Officer Candidate School, he trained troops at Camp Roberts in California. As a Battalion Staff Officer in the 103rd Infantry Division, he participated in the Battle of the Bulge during the winter of '44. He was field decorated, earning two bronze stars. Joe ended his service as a Captain. After coming home, Joe met LaMoyne at a U of I college dance and they later married in Moscow. He graduated from the U of I and continued his education as a family man, earning a doctorate in Genetics from Oregon State University. Following 38 years of service to the University of Idaho, he retired as a Professor Emeritus in 1985. He liked to say he was "just a poor farm kid" and the only member of his family "to become over-educated." Joe is survived by five children (Janel Franklin, Carolyn Moran, Gregg Dahmen, Mary Murphy, and Lanette Wells), 7 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. He will be welcomed by those who went before him -- many friends and hunting/fishing buddies, including his special companion in later years, Nyla Payne, from the Treasure Valley. His ashes will be interred during a private family ceremony at the cemetery in Moscow. Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary