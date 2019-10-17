|
|
Jerrold "Jerry" Alan Baldwin
1961 – 2019
Jerrold "Jerry" Alan Baldwin died October 10, 2019 in Boise, Idaho at the age of 58 surrounded by his loved ones.
Jerry was born on August 21, 1961 in Boise, ID to Clare Ray Baldwin and Eula Monette (Colburn) Baldwin. His father's employment took the family to Mountain Home, Salmon and Burley before returning to Boise. Jerry graduated from Burley High School in 1979. He married Cynthia Renee (Malone) Hudgens and Jessica and Colby were born to that union. They later divorced. Jerry married Heidi Lynn (Elledge) Kuykendall in 2004. Their family included Jessica, Colby, Montgomery, Treyvon, Stephan and Maxwell. After different careers throughout his life, his last job was with Commercial Northwest in Boise, ID. He worked there for several years before retiring due to health issues.
Jerry loved to be in the great outdoors – camping, fishing, & hunting. His love of camping and fishing was so great that he passed it along to each of his children as they got older. His favorite was fishing and he had great memories hiking into many mountain lakes with his father and brothers. In recent years, his fishing buddy was Russell Plank, "his brother from another Mother" as they used to joke.
Jerry always said his greatest accomplishment wasn't his work, but was his children.
Jerry is survived by his devoted wife Heidi, his children, Jessica & Aaron Carr, Colby Baldwin, Treyvon & Brandi Brooks, Montgomery & Katie Kuykendall, Stephan Baldwin, Maxwell Baldwin, & two Grandchildren; his parents Clare & Monette Baldwin, his brother Daniel Edward Baldwin, and multiple nieces and nephews. Other surviving family members include his Aunt Inez Colburn, Aunt Shirley & Uncle John Elicker, Aunt Donna Haskin, Uncle George Traughber and several cousins, along with many loving Paul Elledge and Mona Morrison family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his brother Michael Jay Baldwin, Grandparents Lee & Hazel Baldwin, Grandparents Ralph & Beulah Colburn, Aunt Sharon Colburn Traughber, Uncles Phillip B. Colburn, Gordon D. Colburn and James Haskin.
A wake is scheduled for October 23rd at 6 PM; please contact one of the children for more information. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jerry's life. In lieu of flowers, a "Gofund Me" page has been setup to help the family; it is listed under "Help for Jerrold Baldwin's Family".
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 17, 2019