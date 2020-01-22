Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Cornell Chapel
1332 Cornell St.
Middleton, ID
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Cornell Chapel
1332 Cornell St.
Middleton, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Fenn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Fenn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Fenn Obituary
Fenn, Jerry Lee, 81, of Middle­ton, died Sunday, January 19, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Cornell Chapel, 1332 Cornell St. Middleton, ID 83644, under the direc­tion of Dakan Funeral Chapel. Viewing will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the church prior to services. Condolences may be shared with the family and a full obituary may be read at www.dakan­funeralchapel.com. 208-459-3629.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -