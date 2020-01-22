|
|
Fenn, Jerry Lee, 81, of Middleton, died Sunday, January 19, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Cornell Chapel, 1332 Cornell St. Middleton, ID 83644, under the direction of Dakan Funeral Chapel. Viewing will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the church prior to services. Condolences may be shared with the family and a full obituary may be read at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com. 208-459-3629.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 22, 2020