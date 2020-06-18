Jerry Goulding

Goulding, Jerry, 66, of Boise, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at his home. A graveside service will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Rd., Boise. Remembrances may be left for Jerry's family on his web page at www.AccentFuneral.com Services are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian. 208-888-5833.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jun. 18, 2020.