Relyea Funeral Chapel
318 North Latah Street
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 344-4441
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
1111 S. Cole Rd
Boise, ID
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
1111 S. Cole Rd.
Boise, ID
View Map
Interment
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Idaho State Veterans Cemetery
Boise, ID
View Map
Jerry Howard Obituary
Howard, Jerry K., 86, of Boise, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at his home of natural causes. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 9, 2019, 11:00am, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1111 S. Cole Rd., Boise. Viewings will be held Thursday, August 8, 6:00-7:30pm, at Relyea Funeral Chapel, 318 N. Latah St., Boise, and also from 10:00-10:45am before the funeral service at the church. Interment will be Monday, August 12, 1:00pm, at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, Boise. To offer condolences and to view obituary, go to www.relyeafuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 4, 2019
