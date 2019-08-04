|
Howard, Jerry K., 86, of Boise, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at his home of natural causes. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 9, 2019, 11:00am, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1111 S. Cole Rd., Boise. Viewings will be held Thursday, August 8, 6:00-7:30pm, at Relyea Funeral Chapel, 318 N. Latah St., Boise, and also from 10:00-10:45am before the funeral service at the church. Interment will be Monday, August 12, 1:00pm, at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, Boise. To offer condolences and to view obituary, go to www.relyeafuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 4, 2019