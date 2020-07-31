Jesus De La Torre
Jesús DeLaTorre was a 33 year young man with many hopes and dreams still left to achieve. He was a very loving, caring, honest and respected individual who will be missed dearly by all his family and friends. Jesus was always there to lend a helping hand, always with a great smile to brighten anybody's day, always willing to lend an ear when needed.
He was survived by his beloved brother, Manuel DeLaTorre; his mother Maria Rodriguez López and his father Francisco Javier DeLaTorre; his sister-in-law Liliana Rubio; his very beloved niece Anahi DeLaTorre; his beloved nephew Aiden DeLaTorre; his grandmother Piedad Rodriguez López; his grandfather Manuel Rodriguez Hernandez; as well as many aunts and uncles and many cousins, all who loved him dearly and are left broken hearted by his early and unexpected departure.
A viewing/service will be held from 1 to 3 PM, Friday, July 31, 2020 at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd in Nampa. Condolences may be expressed at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com
. 208-467-7300