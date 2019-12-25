|
|
Jill Bryson
1949-2019
JILL C. BRYSON
Jill was impatient even before birth and joined her mother Lee and Ambrose Coghill Cramer, III, two months early on January 23, 1949. She has an older brother, Carl B. Cramer, and her two wonderful nieces, Chloe Cramer-Percox and Morgan Cramer-Babcock, as well as their children.
Growing up in Santa Barbara, California, was ideal for Jill. Jill's parents divorced when she was 16. Thereafter, she and her mother moved to Princeton, New Jersey, then Lawrenceville, New Jersey, where Jill finished high school. Returning to the West Coast after she graduated from high school, Jill attended and graduated from UC Berkeley at the height of exciting times.
Jill met Kevin Bryson in Oakland, California, where he attended California College of Arts & Crafts. They were married on August 23, 1972, and moved to Hailey, Idaho, with an Irish Wolfhound puppy and a jewelry studio. With time, more and more Irish Wolfhounds joined the family and as Jill often said, "Although we didn't plan it, we went to the dogs!" Kevin worked as a custom jeweler, was a well-respected action photographer, and long weekends were spent capturing dog events on camera. Kevin later became a caretaker for a fabulous estate. Jill went to work for Dr. Bob Beede, DVM, and later Dr. Randy Acker, DVM, Sun Valley Animal Center. Jill later went to work in Bellevue for Dr. Mark Acker, DVM, at the Sawtooth Animal Center. She always said she had the best job in the world as a veterinary technician for over forty years. During this time, Jill also earned a degree as a licensed canine rehabilitation technician and we have her to thank for Dr. Randy Acker's therapy and rehabilitation services that are available. These Clinics became her family.
With the encouragement of Dr. Mark and Barb Acker, Jill taught pet dog agility behind the Sawtooth Animal Clinic. They sure had fun!
Jill was involved in the American Sighthound Field Association lure coursing since the late 1980s. She and her husband, Kevin, were two of six individuals who were the driving force behind the establishment of the Southern Idaho Sighthound Field Association (SISFA). They bought property for the club to hold trials in Emmett, Idaho. She was a tireless promoter of lure coursing in the West, often driving 14 hours to Colorado to help out with International Invitationals and Grand Nationals. She helped introduce lure coursing to at least two generations of new coursers and was always ready to share her experience and knowledge and to mentor huntmasters and other field committee positions.
Jill was actively involved with her breed, Irish Wolfhounds. She was a member of the parent club, the Rocky Mountain Irish Wolfhound Association (RMIWA), the Irish Wolfhound Association West Coast (IWAWC), and the Northern California Irish Wolfhound Association (NCIWA). Her passion was to see the hounds run and she supported other owners by making Irish Wolfhound coursing blankets and dog bed covers. Until his death on June 6, 1999, Jill and Kevin were Leaping Lizards Action Photography traveling and taking pictures of coursing hounds. Jill's outgoing personality, infectious good nature, and willingness to help out in any situation made her a welcome addition to a trial and an outstanding ambassador for the sport of lure coursing.
Jill was given the Gary Forrester Award by the American Sighthound Field Association in 2014. The purpose of the Gary Forrester Achievement Award is to recognize individuals who emulate Gary's commitment to lure coursing. Jill Bryson's contributions made her eminently worthy of this recognition.
Jill said to tell you, "Thank you everyone; I cannot imagine having had a better time all due to my friends and their dogs. Love, Jill."
At Jill's request, there will be no memorial service. If you would like to make a donation to a fund that helps local pets, you can donate to the "Mary Hughes Emergency Medical Fund" at Sawtooth Animal Center. This fund is used to provide medical services to pets whose owners cannot afford treatment. Thank you. Arrangements are under the care of Wood River Chapel of Hailey. www.woodriverchapel.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 25, 2019