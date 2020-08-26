Jill Osborn Was A Really Great Person & A Really Great Friend. Me & Jill Were Real Good Friends At The Arc In Boise Each Day At The Arc Me & Jill We Would See Each Other & Say Hi To Each Other & At Break I Remember When Jill Would Have A Fit One Brownie Snack. & Me & Jill We Were In CBG Class Together At The Arc & Me & Jill We Were In Cooking Class Together On Thursdays At The Arc & When Me & Jill Would Go In To Cooking Class At The Arc On Thursdays Jill Would Ask Me If I Could Help Her Tie The Back Of The Her Apron & Jill Asked Me If I Would Sit Next To Her In Cooking Class & After Cooking Class After Jill Took Off Her Apron She Would Give It To Me To Hang Up On The Hook & Jill Would Ask Me If I Would Sit Next To Her At Lunch In The Lunch Room At The Arc & When I Went In To The Lunch Room At The Arc I Would Sit Next To Jill & I Remember During Lunch At The Arc Jill Would Bring Campbell's Ready To Eat Soups & Chef Salads & Lipton Diet Teas & Me & Jill We Would Sit Next To Each Other In The Lunch Room & Eat Lunch Together & After The Arc I Remember When Jill Osborn's Mom Pat Osborn Came To The Arc To Pick Jill Up At The Arc & I Would Walk With Jill To Her Mom Pat's Car & Open The Door For Jill While She Got In & After Jill Got In To Her Mom's Car I Would Say Bye To Jill & Her Mom Pat Then Close The Door & I Remember Going To Special Olympics Bowling Practices At Westy's Lanes In Garden City & I Would See & Say Hi To Jill & Her Mom Pat & I Would Watch Jill Bowl In Special Olympics Bowling Practice At Westy's Lanes In Garden City R I P Jill Osborn You Were A Really Great Friend & A Really Great Person & You Were My Friend At The Arc & You Were My Friend in Special Olympics Bowling Practice At Westy's Lanes In Garden City I Will Miss You A Lot Jill Osborn I Would Like To Extend & Offer My Prayers & Thoughts & My Condolences To Jill Osborn's Family & Relatives & I Would Also Like To Offer & Extend My Prayers & Thoughts & My Condolences To All Of Jill Osborn's Friends At The Arc In Boise Who Knew Jill Osborn & Who Was Really Great Friends With Jill Osborn

Kinley Buckley

Friend