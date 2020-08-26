1/1
Jill Ellen Osborn
1970 - 2020
Jill Ellen Osborn
1970 – 2020
Jill Ellen Osborn, 50, of Boise, ID passed away on August 12, 2020. Jill was born April 4, 1970 in Jackson, WY to Glenn and Pat Osborn (Foster). Jill was the baby of the family with 3 older siblings. The family moved back to Boise in early 1971. Jill attended grade school at McKinley, Monroe, and Hawthorne. She then transitioned to Lincoln School where she graduated in 1991 receiving a diploma from Boise High School. During her last year at Lincoln, she worked in the kitchen at North Junior High.
One of Jill's true loves was participating in Special Olympics. She participated in a variety of events - track, softball throw, bowling, swimming, and cross country skiing. In 1991 Jill competed in the International Games winning 2 silver medals in individual swimming events as well as placing 4th in the team relay. Jill most recently bowled with the Ghostbusters team in Boise. In addition to competing in Special Olympics, she also bowled in a league with her dad for many years.
Jill began attending the ARC in 1991 where she worked in the work services program and participated in community activities. She was very dedicated to her work and thoroughly enjoyed her time at the ARC making many life-long friends.
Jill enjoyed riding her bike. She rode around her neighborhood where she had an aluminum can collection route, using her earnings for seed to feed the birds and squirrels. Visiting with the neighbors was just as important as collecting cans for Jill. She also spent many summer weekends in McCall, ID with her parents and grandparents. She had a can collection route there as well and enjoyed her chats with the neighbors on her route. Her favorite vacation spots were the Oregon Coast, where she helped her mom look for pretty rocks on the beach and Jackpot, NV where she enjoyed several country artists shows. A favorite annual activity was Outpost Days at Murphy. Jill especially like to listen to Lady Lane play the old time piano. Jill would pull a chair up next to her and join in singing all the songs.
Jill was an outgoing individual who never met a stranger. She enjoyed being around family and friends and telling numerous jokes and funny stories.
Survivors, include her mother Pat Osborn, Boise, ID, sister Jan (Dave) Schwalbe, Boise, ID, brother Jeff Osborn, Marysville, CA, sister Jodi Osborn and sister-in-law Deb Gilnack, Boise, ID, 2 nephews, 3 nieces, 2 great-nephews, and 6 great-nieces.
She was preceded in death by her father, Glenn Osborn and grandparents, Charles and Ellen Foster and Josie Osborn.
The family would like to thank Aneke Binford, All For One TSC, for her dedication to helping Jill and her family stay connected with services and the staff at the ARC for their support of Jill's work and activities.
Services will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Alden Waggoner Funeral Chapel, 5400 W Fairview Ave, officiated by Pastor Duane Bell. COVID restrictions will be adhered to. Private family internment to follow at Morris Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorial donations be sent to the ARC, 4402 Albion, Boise, ID 83705 or a favorite charity of your choice.


Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Service
01:00 PM
Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel
5400 W. Fairview Avenue
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 376-5400
Guest Book

August 17, 2020
Jill Osborn Was A Really Great Person & A Really Great Friend. Me & Jill Were Real Good Friends At The Arc In Boise Each Day At The Arc Me & Jill We Would See Each Other & Say Hi To Each Other & At Break I Remember When Jill Would Have A Fit One Brownie Snack. & Me & Jill We Were In CBG Class Together At The Arc & Me & Jill We Were In Cooking Class Together On Thursdays At The Arc & When Me & Jill Would Go In To Cooking Class At The Arc On Thursdays Jill Would Ask Me If I Could Help Her Tie The Back Of The Her Apron & Jill Asked Me If I Would Sit Next To Her In Cooking Class & After Cooking Class After Jill Took Off Her Apron She Would Give It To Me To Hang Up On The Hook & Jill Would Ask Me If I Would Sit Next To Her At Lunch In The Lunch Room At The Arc & When I Went In To The Lunch Room At The Arc I Would Sit Next To Jill & I Remember During Lunch At The Arc Jill Would Bring Campbell's Ready To Eat Soups & Chef Salads & Lipton Diet Teas & Me & Jill We Would Sit Next To Each Other In The Lunch Room & Eat Lunch Together & After The Arc I Remember When Jill Osborn's Mom Pat Osborn Came To The Arc To Pick Jill Up At The Arc & I Would Walk With Jill To Her Mom Pat's Car & Open The Door For Jill While She Got In & After Jill Got In To Her Mom's Car I Would Say Bye To Jill & Her Mom Pat Then Close The Door & I Remember Going To Special Olympics Bowling Practices At Westy's Lanes In Garden City & I Would See & Say Hi To Jill & Her Mom Pat & I Would Watch Jill Bowl In Special Olympics Bowling Practice At Westy's Lanes In Garden City R I P Jill Osborn You Were A Really Great Friend & A Really Great Person & You Were My Friend At The Arc & You Were My Friend in Special Olympics Bowling Practice At Westy's Lanes In Garden City I Will Miss You A Lot Jill Osborn I Would Like To Extend & Offer My Prayers & Thoughts & My Condolences To Jill Osborn's Family & Relatives & I Would Also Like To Offer & Extend My Prayers & Thoughts & My Condolences To All Of Jill Osborn's Friends At The Arc In Boise Who Knew Jill Osborn & Who Was Really Great Friends With Jill Osborn
Kinley Buckley
Friend
