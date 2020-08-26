Jill Ellen Osborn
1970 – 2020
Jill Ellen Osborn, 50, of Boise, ID passed away on August 12, 2020. Jill was born April 4, 1970 in Jackson, WY to Glenn and Pat Osborn (Foster). Jill was the baby of the family with 3 older siblings. The family moved back to Boise in early 1971. Jill attended grade school at McKinley, Monroe, and Hawthorne. She then transitioned to Lincoln School where she graduated in 1991 receiving a diploma from Boise High School. During her last year at Lincoln, she worked in the kitchen at North Junior High.
One of Jill's true loves was participating in Special Olympics. She participated in a variety of events - track, softball throw, bowling, swimming, and cross country skiing. In 1991 Jill competed in the International Games winning 2 silver medals in individual swimming events as well as placing 4th in the team relay. Jill most recently bowled with the Ghostbusters team in Boise. In addition to competing in Special Olympics, she also bowled in a league with her dad for many years.
Jill began attending the ARC in 1991 where she worked in the work services program and participated in community activities. She was very dedicated to her work and thoroughly enjoyed her time at the ARC making many life-long friends.
Jill enjoyed riding her bike. She rode around her neighborhood where she had an aluminum can collection route, using her earnings for seed to feed the birds and squirrels. Visiting with the neighbors was just as important as collecting cans for Jill. She also spent many summer weekends in McCall, ID with her parents and grandparents. She had a can collection route there as well and enjoyed her chats with the neighbors on her route. Her favorite vacation spots were the Oregon Coast, where she helped her mom look for pretty rocks on the beach and Jackpot, NV where she enjoyed several country artists shows. A favorite annual activity was Outpost Days at Murphy. Jill especially like to listen to Lady Lane play the old time piano. Jill would pull a chair up next to her and join in singing all the songs.
Jill was an outgoing individual who never met a stranger. She enjoyed being around family and friends and telling numerous jokes and funny stories.
Survivors, include her mother Pat Osborn, Boise, ID, sister Jan (Dave) Schwalbe, Boise, ID, brother Jeff Osborn, Marysville, CA, sister Jodi Osborn and sister-in-law Deb Gilnack, Boise, ID, 2 nephews, 3 nieces, 2 great-nephews, and 6 great-nieces.
She was preceded in death by her father, Glenn Osborn and grandparents, Charles and Ellen Foster and Josie Osborn.
The family would like to thank Aneke Binford, All For One TSC, for her dedication to helping Jill and her family stay connected with services and the staff at the ARC for their support of Jill's work and activities.
Services will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Alden Waggoner Funeral Chapel, 5400 W Fairview Ave, officiated by Pastor Duane Bell. COVID restrictions will be adhered to. Private family internment to follow at Morris Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorial donations be sent to the ARC, 4402 Albion, Boise, ID 83705 or a favorite charity of your choice
.