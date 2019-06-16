Jim "Jamie" Blevins

August 24, 1962 – May 21, 2019

Our beloved son, husband, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and your wonderful friend passed away at home in Salt Lake City, UT of sudden cardiac arrest.

A memorial service will be held in Boise on June 22, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Cloverdale Funeral Home.

Jamie was born in Boise and grew up here. He graduated from Borah High School, and went on to Boise State University to earn his Bachelor of Science Degree. He then attended Western Washington University where he received his Masters Degree. He was currently pursuing his Phd in Anthropology at the University of Utah. He taught for many years at Salt Lake Community College.

Jamie is survived by his wife, Jean Bower, of Salt Lake City, UT, his parents Jack and Beverly Blevins of Boise, sisters Kelly Harrod (Tony) of Boise, Laurie Popel of Meridian, nephew Ryan Price (Keri), and nieces Meghann Wilkins (Brett) and Jessica Popel, all of Meridian.

Jamie loved to teach and learn, and loved his two dogs, Johnny and Maddie with passion. He had a very special love for his great-nieces and great-nephews. Published in Idaho Statesman on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary