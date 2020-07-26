Jim Kaus

1955-2020

Jim Kaus, 65, Payette, ID was born on May 3rd, 1955 to Albert and Alice Kaus of Cottonwood, ID. He passed away on July 21st, 2020 at his home of natural causes.

Visitation is Monday July 27th from 5-7 p.m. at Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel in Payette, ID. Graveside services with Military Honors will be held Tuesday July 28th at 11 a.m. at Parkview Cemetery, New Plymouth, ID, with lunch following at the Payette County Fairgrounds, New Plymouth.

Jim attended St. Joseph Catholic School and then Prairie High School in Cottonwood, ID. In 1971 his family moved to Fruitland, ID where he graduated in 1973. During these years, he excelled in football and track, receiving many awards in both.

After graduation Jim served in the US Navy on a Nuclear Attack Submarine.

Most of Jim's life was spent farming for many local farms. Some of which included Paul Schwartz, Sunnyside Farms, Frank Teunissen, Van Vliet Dairy and Purdum Farms. From 2010-present he was employed by Nunhems USA. He loved his jobs and he loved his co-workers like family.

His sense of humor and wit touched many lives. Jim was a caring, loving and humble man.

On August 26th, 2006 Jim married Diana McDonough. They enjoyed time fishing, gold mining, boating and exploring the back roads in their RZR.

Jim was devoted to his family. It was important to him to attend every one of the grandkids sports, 4-H, FFA & school events and all family gatherings.

Jim is survived by his Wife- Diana, 2 Sisters- Barb (Tom) Sells, Deb (John) Murray, Father-In-Law- Milt (Rocky) McDonough, Children- Jason (Sophia) Kaus, Robin Rehak, Casey (Brandi) Mordhorst, Craig (Erica) Mordhorst, Mindy (Eddie) Mordhorst-Franek, 13 Grandchildren, and was looking forward to the birth of another Grandson and his first Great Grandchild, Nephew- Sam (Tara) Sells, Niece- Staci (Kaleb) Cluff.

Jim was preceded in death by his Parents -Albert and Alice Kaus, a Brother -Tom Kaus and his In-Laws-Tom and Doris Hubbard.

Memorials may be made to your favorite Payette County 4-H group or FFA, c/o Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, P.O. Box 730, Payette, Id. 83661.



