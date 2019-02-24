James Lee Sigler Jr

1954-2019

James Lee Sigler Jr. was born June 6, 1954 in Downey California to Mary and James Lee Sigler, Sr. He had four younger siblings: Steve Sigler, Tim Sigler, Cyndee Hopkins and Vyckee Sigler. Jim graduated from Meridian High School in 1972 and married his high school sweetheart, Kathleen McKay, in 1974. They were married 45 years.

Jim is survived by Kathleen; his mother, Mary; his four siblings; four children: LeAnn Sauer (Ron), Chastity Ellis (Chris), Kolby Sigler and Alea Fieler (Matt); and seven grandchildren.

He served in the U.S. Army for 20 years, including stints in Germany, Panama, Fort Carson, Colorado and Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He later worked for Hood Corporation and Intermountain Gas. Jim was a creative metal worker, farmer and UTV driver. Jim enjoyed his time with his grandchildren who were the highlight of his life. He was a generous man, a friend to all, a man of conviction and strong faith. Jim will be greatly missed.

The family wishes to thank the Angels of Oncology at St. Alphonsus in Boise for their loving care. A Victory of Life will be held at the Cross of Christ Church, 11655 W. McMillan Road, Boise, Idaho on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary