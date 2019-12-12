|
|
Jim A Wilterding
1933 - 2019
Jim A. Wilterding, Emeritus Professor of Management at Boise State University, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at the age of 86. He was a resident at Willow Park Assisted Living since 2011.
Dr. Wilterding was born in Muleshoe, TX on February 18, 1933 to Leota (Grant) and Harry E. Wilterding. The youngest of six children, he was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Evelyn Harmon, Oleta Richardson, Alice Bland, and brothers Elmer and Jack Wilterding.
Jim served in the Marine Corp during the Korean War, and was honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant in 1954. He completed a bachelor's degree at Seattle University, and worked as a buyer for Boeing before pursuing an MBA degree at the University of Oregon. After attaining his MBA he returned to work in labor relations for Boeing before continuing his education and graduating with a Doctorate in Business Administration from Texas Tech in August 1970.
In July 1976, Jim's academic career began at Boise State University, where he taught management and human resource management classes to MBA and undergraduate students until his retirement in June 1995.
His hobbies included fishing and boating, hunting, and cooking. His authentic Texas brisket was a hit at many faculty potluck dinners.
Jim is survived by great-nephew Michael Bland of Muleshoe, Tx, other great-nephews and -nieces in New Mexico, his Godson Brennen Herron of Knoxville, TN, and former Boise State colleagues and friends in Boise, especially Chris Baughn and Jim Wanek.
Special thanks to the staff at Willow Park Assisted Living, and St. Alphonsus Home Health and Hospice for the care they provided to Jim over the years.
No service is planned per Jim's wishes. Cremation and interment at the Idaho Veterans' Cemetery is under the direction of the Cremation Society of Idaho.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 12, 2019