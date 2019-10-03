|
|
Jimmie Dean Hardin
1935-2019
Jimmie Dean Hardin passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 due to complications of a blood infection. He was 84.
Jimmie was born on May 28, 1935 in Cottonwood, Idaho, to Avo and Clarence Hardin. The family lived in the Grangeville/Riggins area. Jimmie graduated in 1954 from Grangeville High School competing in basketball, football, and baseball.
Jimmie's love for sports, hunting, fishing, and skiing started early in his life. He worked in the family saw mill as a young adult and was in the timber and lumber industries most of his life. He also owned and operated two local Grangeville businesses early in his adult life. Jimmie attended Boise Junior College and was a walk on and a member of the men's basketball team that qualified for the national tournament.
Jimmie married his lifetime love Iris Potter on December 2, 1956. Jimmie and Iris lived in Grangeville until 1995 and resided in Texas until 1998 when retirement brought them to Boise. His retirement was joyful spending time golfing, fishing, traveling, and enjoying the great outdoors.
An avid outdoorsman he spent countless hours fishing in Lake La Ronge, Saskatchewan, Cabo San Lucas, British Colombia, and San Diego.
Jimmie not only served his country in the National Guard (SGT) but served his community as a member of the local ski patrol, the Jaycees, and the Grangeville, Idaho Border Days Committee.
He is survived by his wife Iris of Boise; son, Chris; son, Craig and his wife Brenda; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as Benji and Cooper, the family dogs.
He was preceded in death by his parents Avo and Clarence Hardin, and brother Junior.
Jimmie touched the lives of too many people to count. He never had an enemy. One of his dearest friends once stated "I never met a person with more integrity and honesty than any other man I met in my life". He was respected by many people. We will miss him dearly.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Special Olympics Idaho, P.O. Box 6590, Boise, Idaho 83707-6590, or their favorite charity.
The memorial service will be held on October 5, 2019 at 11:00 PM at Summers Funeral Home located at 3629 E. Ustick Road Meridian, Idaho.
Memories and condolences can be expressed to the family on Jimmie's memorial webpage at www.summersfuneral.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 3, 2019