Jimmie Norman James 91, of Meridian passed away of natural causes at home on August 22, 2020. He was born May 25, 1929 to Pearle and Eunice James in a sod house south of Mason City, Nebraska on Elm Creek. In his young days Jimmie watched his dad and the Samp brothers break a train car load of mustangs from the Owyhee Mountains shipped to Miller, Nebraska. They broke these horses to harness. In 1933 Jimmie and his folks moved to Westerville, Nebraska north of Elm Creek. Jimmie started school at age 4 and rode his pony, Frisky, four miles to school without a saddle, in case he fell off he wouldn't get hung up in the stirrups.
In 1934 the James family took their 1st trip to Idaho in a 1929 Chevy pickup which was their motorhome complete with side racks and a tarp. All the places they lived in Nebraska had no electricity. They used a wind propeller on a stand with a car generator and six volt battery to run the radio. Jimmie liked to listen to Fibber McGee and Molly. He also liked the Lone Ranger and Tonto. They kept their food cold by cutting 2' X 2' blocks of ice from the river and ponds for the ice cellar. In 1938 Jimmie and his folks moved to Idaho. Pearle, Jimmie's dad, got a job with John Brandt and also worked for Charlie Fiddler at Bowmont. Charlie bought a ranch in Stanley Idaho. Jimmie and his dad hauled cattle from Bowmont to Stanley. Jimmie caught his first trout off the old wooden bridge, one mile south of Stanley. In 1940 Pearle and Eunice bought 40 acres on Ten Mile and McMillian Road in Meridian. This was the start of the James family farming and ranching adventure.
1942 was Jimmie's first year in high school at Meridian. In 1946 Jimmie graduated from Meridian. He was a baseball star. In 1947 he bought a milk route and hauled milk 365 days a year to Caldwell Creamery. He hauled milk until 1952 when he sold his route. At this time he married LaVerne Bennett. Jimmie trained 8 weeks in California in 1952 then went to Korea and was there for two Christmas'. January 1954 after spending 9 months on the front line was honorably discharged as a Master Sargent. After serving in Korea he returned to Meridian to farm with his folks and wife.
In 1954 he hauled the first load of beef cows to summer pasture in Donnelly, Idaho. He used the milk route truck, the 1947 K-7 International with a 16' bed. In 1955 daughter, Stacie was born. Then Larry was born in 1957. The following years in the 60, 70 and 80's were the golden years, three generations working together, Pearle, Jimmie and Larry. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, snowmobiling and motorcycle riding. His longtime hunting partner was Jim Fuller.
In 1994 Larry took a hit by a car while driving a piece of farm machinery, he decided it was time to move North. At this time Jimmie and Larry downsized the farm. Jimmie kept farming 135 acres until his illness in May 2018. It was hard to quit, but he kept the dream alive by riding with Louie and some of the other neighbors to get parts at Campbell Tractor. He was always ready to give a little advice if it was needed or not.
He was a FFA Alumni of the Meridian Chapter for several years. Member of Cougar Mountain Snowmobile Club, Treasure Valley Riders also served on the Settler's Irrigation District Board of Directors.
Jimmie is survived by his daughter, Stacie (Jim) Tully and son, Larry James; grandchildren: Jason (Gena) Tully, Mick (Andrea) Tully, Bethany (Nate) Gilliam, William James and Timothy (Tylla) James; great grandchildren: Shannon, Michayla and Shawn Tully, Sonora Gilliam and Everett James. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, LaVerne and great grandson, Clay Tully.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Ivy Kober and the team at Keystone Hospice, especially Sue and Jayke.
A viewing will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 PM on Sunday, August 30th at Accent Funeral Home, 1303 N. Main St. in Meridian. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 31st at the Valley Church, 2900 Life Way in Caldwell. Private committal services will be held at Meridian Cemetery. There will be a time of visitation at 17727 11th Ave. Nampa, ID 83687 following the church service. If you are unable to attend the service you can join the family virtually at https://boxcast.tv/view/jimmy-james-funeral-495483
Remembrances may be left for the family on Jimmie's webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com
. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Jimmie's name to a charity of your choice
.