Jimmie H. Peterson, 71, of Boise passed away peacefully on May 5, 2019. Jimmie was born February 29, 1948 in Caldwell, ID.

Jimmie grew up with a farming background and attended school in the Parma area. Shortly after high school, Jimmie proudly served in the US Navy aboard the USS Spinax. He completed an Associates degree in Fire Service Training at BSU and went on to complete a fulfilling 30 plus year career that began with the Boise Fire Department and ended with the Cole Collister/North Ada Fire Department. Upon retiring as a firefighter, Jimmie worked part time at several local golf courses and was a member of the Bogus Basin ski patrol. Jimmie had many passions and his most recent was photography. He turned his photography hobby into a profession and did work for Eagle Magazine and Sawtooth Photo Pros. Jimmie appreciated the beauty of nature and was a master of capturing it with a lens. In addition to photography, Jimmie enjoyed golfing, sailing, fishing, backpacking, mountain biking, camping, and spending time with family and friends. He will always be remembered for his kind, patient, good heart and the world will not be the same without him.

Jimmie was a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather. He is survived by his wife Gail Peterson; step son Steve (Joanie) Sprengel; step son Erik (Andrea) Sprengel; step son Evan (Tara) Sprengel; Brother Gerald Peterson; Sister Linda Bannister; and 9 grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by parents Ed and Velma Peterson and son Brian Peterson.

A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday May 15th from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at The Foothills Church located at 9655 W State St Garden City, ID 83714. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boise Fire Fighters Local 149 Burnout Fund website: https://fire.cityofboise.org/boise-fire-fighters-local-149-burnout-fund/