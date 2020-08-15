Jiri Pacold

May 17, 1945 - July 23, 2020

Narrated by Ivan & Karin Pacold. The early decades of his life. Jiri Pacold was born on May 17, 1945, in a small town of Kromeriz in Czechoslovakia, now Czech Republic, just 10 days after the end of World War II in Europe. It was relatively safe there despite the fighting between the advancing Soviet Army and the retreating German Army. Major disruptions of normal life and shortages of basic necessities of life were the norm when he was born.

Jiri, or Jirka as he was lovingly called, was the first child of Vladimir Pacold and Marta Miklicova. Two more boys came after him, Ivan and Vladimir. The family settled in Brno. Jiri's father, Vladimir, was a civil engineer and his mother, Marta, was a teacher. The boys did their homework in the school building while waiting for their mom to finish her work. They took the streetcar home together at the end of the day. The family never owned a car.

The Czechs are known to be hard-working people. They rebuilt the country after the war ended. The situation worsened politically though after the take-over of the government by pro-Soviet individuals and groups in 1949. During Jiri's childhood, the Cold War began and so too the loss of freedom in Eastern Europe for the next 40 years. There were shortages of food and clothing and frequent electric power outages. The students were indoctrinated by communist ideals at school, and citizens spied on each other to gain advantages for their families. There was no joy to be found. Jiri grew up in the middle of that. He was a good student, and he obtained an equivalent of a Bachelor degree in electrical engineering. He was then drafted into the Czechoslovak Army and served 2 years. He was stationed in an Army unit on the Czech – German border. Their job was to listen to the communications of the U.S. Army units stationed on the other side of the border, separated by three rows of barbed wire fence. Jiri got to practice some English during that time.

After the discharge from the Czech Army, Jiri worked for the state railroad construction company converting the tracks to electric power. Since he could travel on the train network for free, he could easily visit the family summer home in the village of Ostruzna. The house was not fancy, but it was in the mountains where he could ski and hike. Unbeknownst to him, he was a pioneer freeskier. Once, while speeding down the slope in Ostruzna sometime in the early 1960s, he hit an unexpected mogul, became airborne, flipped backward, and landed safely. He never tried to repeat that feat intentionally, though. It became his favorite place and the inspiration to move to the American West decades later.

The decades of the Cold War oppression were briefly interrupted by the Prague Spring of 1968-69. The Czech border was unexpectedly open to travel to Austria. Jiri and his brother Ivan got the permit, left their home in August 1969, applied for political refugee status at the U.S. Consulate in Vienna, and were granted admission to the U.S. in November 1969. During those 4 months, Jiri worked for a Viennese contractor doing rehab of old apartment buildings.

Jiri and Ivan arrived at LaGuardia in New York City on December 4, 1969. They each had $200 in their pockets, saved from the jobs they had in Vienna while waiting the 4 months for admission to the U.S. They stayed in Manhattan for a few nights and did a bit of sightseeing, taking a ferry to visit the Statue of Liberty and going up to the top of the Empire State building. They knew some English but could not converse easily. They subsisted on food from vending machines that did not require verbal communication, just the coins.

The two brothers took a Greyhound bus from Manhattan to downtown Chicago and arrived on December 8, 1969. Their uncle Otakar, a decorated WWII veteran, had settled in the Chicago area decades earlier and told them to take a bus instead of a plane so that they could learn the size and geography of this country. He gave them a place to stay and helped them to get established. Jiri got a job at the Reynolds Aluminum Company plant in McCook, IL, right away. He was making a good salary and bought an apartment building in the suburb of Riverside.

This was the Vietnam War era. Jiri registered for the draft and was called to serve in the U.S. Army soon thereafter. He served in 1971-72. His basic training was at Fort Lewis in Tacoma, Washington. He could get glimpses of the majestic Mt. Rainier in the distance. He was stationed at Fort Sill, OK, an artillery base, assigned to the 593rd Engineering Company for the rest of his active duty. Jiri was in charge of the warehouse. He was honorably discharged with the rank of SPC 4. He became a U.S. citizen while he was serving in the Army. As an immigrant, he felt proud to serve and to become an American citizen.

Jiri returned to Illinois after his military service, and enrolled on a GI Bill at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign. He studied aircraft maintenance at first and then switched to finance. He was able to obtain his pilot's license. When he was a freshman, his mother died. It was a very difficult time because he couldn't return home for her funeral due to the ongoing political situation.

He met Margaret, his future wife, at the University folk dancing club. They were married in town on December 27, 1975 at St. John's. Jiri was longing for the mountains and outdoor activities he enjoyed so much in his youth. After his graduation, Jiri and Margaret loaded their possessions into a U-Haul and headed west. They settled in Boise, Idaho in September 1977.

Life out West. To find friends in his new home, Jiri scanned the Boise phone book for Czech and Eastern-European sounding names, and cold-called them. Between that and Oktoberfest, he gathered a fantastic group of immigrants to polka dance, party, and spend holidays with.

Jiri and Margaret had four children: Christopher Jan, 1982, David Vladimir, 1983, Karin Marta, 1985, and Mark Antonin Ernst, 1987. He made sure all of his children played sports and were active outdoors. Soccer was life for the Pacold family in fall and spring. On weekends, he would watch their games and cheer on his children from the sidelines in a western woolen poncho. In winter, he taught his children how to cross country ski and passed on his love of the mountains and snow. His downhill ski lessons consisted of letting them loose from the top of the mountain with no instruction. As the children grew older and began to downhill ski exclusively, Jiri would still take a run with his kids on the lift access slopes of Bogus Basin on his old wooden skis, with no edges, in 3 pin leather boots, gliding down the runs in spacious telemark turns. They always met for lunch in the parking lot where he would heat up a pot of chili on the Coleman.

Every weekend, Jiri took his children outside. They camped, fished and hiked in Stanley, at Warm lake, and along the banks of the Boise River where they collected rocks and looked for blue herons. He enjoyed the many natural hot springs in Idaho like Kirkham, but also the remote, undeveloped ones that required a day of hiking. Every year on Earth Day, he would take his children to the property he bought in Cascade, Idaho, and they would plant 100 trees on the steep slope. On road trips, if there was anything "cool" on the side of the road, they had to stop and pick it up. Sometimes it was a huge rock, or perhaps a small piece of driftwood.

Jiri Worked for First Security Bank, Power Engineers out of Prague, Zeppole Bakery, and Antigo Construction. He volunteered translating for Russian immigrants at the Ronald Mcdonald House and the court system. English was his 4th language. He fine-tuned his bread baking skills while working at Zeppole. He bought a small grain mill and made his own flour from whole wheat and rye berries. The smell of fresh baked bread enveloped the family on Sunday mornings.

Jiri enjoyed physical work. He liked to refinish furniture, and he could fix anything. If he didn't have a tool to fix something, he would fashion his own. He was very clever, and could problem-solve any repairs. These skills came in handy as manager of Antigo Construction. He was interested in big machines and the challenge of the work.

Jiri was a gardener at heart. Being a very practical man, flowers were extraneous; although, he did like sunflowers and red geraniums. He liked to make jams, tomato sauce, and cook. Often, it was a simple soup, but like many other aspects of his personality, he had a very broad palette. Kitchen table science experiments weren't abnormal because Jiri didn't like to follow recipes exactly. However, the house always smelled of delicious world foods. Every fall, Jiri made sauerkraut. As the children grew older and moved away, they would make the pilgrimage home for the day and help shred the dozen heads of cabbage. Kraut was traded for haircuts from Zyg, a close family friend, at his barber shop downtown.

Czechs make the best beer in the world, so naturally, Jiri made his own beer, mead, and wine. Grapes were harvested from the twisted vines in the backyard, and the children would squish them with their feet. Hops were picked from the ivy-like plants covering the backside of the house. He put dried hops into a pillowcase to put under his daughter's head at night while she slept. There was also elderflower wine, dandelion wine, and currant wine. If it was tasting day, he would let his children have a sip of the tart liquid.

Jiri kept numerous bee boxes around the backyard, and his children would step on honeybees often. When the time came to make honey, he would pick a cool, summer night and set up shop lamps to animate the garage. In the glow, he put on his beekeeping suit, mask of netting, and took out his smoker to pacify the bees. He gave each of his kids a piece of fresh honeycomb to chew on.

Jiri had a wonderful sense of humor. To wake his children up in the morning, he blasted at high volume his favorite classical music like Strauss, Dvorak, and Handel. It didn't take long before the children were forced to get up. Jiri also loved operas, especially Carmen, Johnny Cash, and joke CDs of cats singing Christmas classics.

Jiri never thought that he would be a grandfather, but he became one to Mark's daughters, Nora and Brooke. The girls always fell asleep on his lap because there was calmness about him. He didn't like his photo taken, but every picture of Jiri and his granddaughters cannot hide the joy they brought him.

Jiri had a love of life. He was kind. He was extremely thoughtful and never said anything before thinking about it first. Education and hard work were high priorities. His children will tell you he was the smartest person they'd ever met, how much they admired him, and that they learned everything from him. He was adventurous, brave and strong; he lived with ALS for 15 years. He and Margaret shared 45 years of marriage and love. Susan, Margaret's sister, said, "Remember Jiri's smile, quick chuckle and thoughtfulness, and honor him by following his example and living a life of grace and gratitude."

The Legend of Golem of Prague. There are many stories of Golem, but here is one. According to Jewish legend, in the 16th century in Prague, during the reign of Rudolf II, Rabbi Judah Loew created Golem to protect the Jews from anti-semitic attacks. He was a giant made of clay from the banks of the Vltava river. The word "emet", meaning truth in Hebrew, was placed on his forehead. He fought to defend his people, except he grew bigger and more violent. A deal was made to destroy Golem. The Rabbi removed the "e" from "emet", leaving only "met", meaning death. And so life was taken out of Golem. Legend says that the Rabbi had a son who brought him back to life, and that Golem is still protecting Prague today.

Jiri shared this story with his children through books about Golem, and a small figurine of Golem resided on the living room bookshelf. Jiri was the Pacold family Golem. He protected them when they needed him. He protected them when they didn't think they needed him. And even though the "e" has been removed from his forehead, he is still protecting them, and always will. Rest in peace, Jiri. Odpocivej v pokoji.



