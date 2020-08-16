Jo Ann Eggers
1929-2020
Jo Ann Eggers, 91, of Meridian, passed away peacefully in her home, Sunday, August 9th, 2020.
Jo Ann, or "Just Jo" as she often reminded friends and family, was born on May 6th, 1929 in North Vernon, Indiana. She married Chester (Chet) Eggers Jr. in Cincinnati, Ohio on June 10th, 1949. In 1951, Chet and Jo Ann moved back to the Eggers family farm, off of Black Cat Road in Meridian, where they grew a life together.
As a self-proclaimed "city girl," Jo Ann grew to become a supportive farm wife. She was Mom to three boys; Drew, Lance, and Todd. In 1986, Jo Ann was widowed when Chet died in a farming accident. She then navigated a new way of life, enjoying travel and bridge games with many great friends. She flew on the Concorde, and loved to bring back exotic items from her trips abroad. She cared for a few beloved pets, most recently her dog, JR - her "hero," and her bengal cat "Ben."
Jo Ann said the "loves of her life" were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who knew her as "GiGi." She loved spending time with them, and watching them grow. She always had a readily available supply of candy close by.
Her youngest son, Todd, preceded her in death. She is survived by two of her sons and daughters-in-law, Drew and Debra Eggers of Meridian, and Lance and Melissa Eggers of Wilcox, AZ; her grandchildren and their spouses, Sarah and Tony Quilici of Boise, Brianne and Sean Earley of Meridian, Kevin Eggers of Seattle, WA, and Caroline Eggers and Keelan Hooper of Seattle, WA; her great-grandchildren, Joseph Drew Quilici, Evelyn Ann Quilici, Felicity Quilici, Jude Quilici, and Charli JoAnn Earley.
Pallbearers will be Gerry Mattison, Charlie Bidondo, John Gipe, Dr. Michael Dee, and Lance Squanzene.
The family would like to extend warm gratitude to the wonderful care-givers at Interim Healthcare and Keystone Hospice.
A funeral service will be held Monday, August 24th, limited to family, due to newly mandated gathering restrictions. There will be a video of the service, and a slideshow tribute posted on the Summers Funeral Homes website: summersfuneral.com
.
If you wish to send a memorial, Jo Ann was a supporter of the Idaho Humane Society. Donations can be made online at https://idahohumanesociety.org/donate/
. If you wish to honor Jo, she would want you to enjoy a hot fudge sundae in her memory!
Jo Ann will be interred at Meridian Cemetary next to her husband, Chet.