Jo Ann Granberg
1941 ~ 2019
Jo Ann Granberg, age 78, passed away on December 10, 2019. Jo Ann was a loving wife, mother, and friend to many. She would always speak her mind, treated everyone she met with the respect they deserved, and always knew how to light up a room with smiles no matter the situation.
The youngest of four sisters, Jo Ann was born on November 16, 1941 to Lloyd and Helen Webster in Pensacola, Oklahoma. She moved with her parents and sisters—Barb, Verta, and Bea—to Notus, Idaho in 1946, where she lived for seven years before moving to Boise, Idaho in 1953. There she met and fell in love with her husband, Donald Granberg. They were married on May 21, 1960. They had a son D. Duane later in 1960. The family then moved to Massachusetts for three years. While there, they had a second son, Dean, in 1962. They moved back to Boise and Jo Ann worked as a waitress at the Golden Star. A third son, Douglas, was born in 1969. She later took jobs at Crane Creek Country Club, Michael's, and the First Interstate Bank.
Jo Ann loved watching her boys play football and baseball. She was well-known by all as Borah's biggest cheerleader; at games she could always be heard yelling, "Let's go Borah!" Every year she preserved all the vegetables that came out of Don's garden, committed to canning every last tomato. Jo Ann adored tending to her flowerbeds when she was able and insisted on flowers always being around both indoors and outdoors. She always looked forward to going road tripping with Don in their motorhome. They shared many memories with family and friends camping at Silver Creek Plunge and Nat-Soo-Pah hot springs. She loved gambling, whether playing the slot machines in Jackpot, Nevada or buying weekly scratch tickets in Boise. According to Jo Ann, dessert was the most important part of any meal. She loved nothing more than a good cup of coffee with a slice of pie or cake and ice cream. She was an incredibly devoted, honest, and strong woman her entire life.
Jo Ann is survived by her sons, D. Duane (Nicole) Granberg and Dean (Connie Boyer) Granberg; her sister, Verta Fuller of Montana, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Cloverdale Funeral Home located at 1200 N. Cloverdale Rd., Boise. Interment will follow at Cloverdale Memorial Park.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 13, 2019