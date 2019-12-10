|
Joan B. Giles
1935 ~ 2019
Joan B. Giles, 84, died peacefully of natural causes on the morning of December 2, 2019.
She was born Joan (pronounced like Jo-Ann) Rasor on August 2, 1935, in Boise, Idaho to George and Ellen Rasor. Joan was raised in Boise with her two older brothers (Jack and Kenneth) on a small family farm on Boise's West Bench where Atkinson's Mirror & Glass sits today. Her early outlook on life was shaped by the Great Depression, World War II, her deep sense of family, and the many lifelong friendships she developed while attending Cole Elementary and Boise High School.
After graduating from high school, Joan went to work for the Colgate-Palmolive Company in Kansas City, Missouri and then later headed further east to be a nanny in Great Neck, New York where she had many great adventures.
Eventually, Joan felt the tug to return to her home state of Idaho. It was upon her return to Boise that she met the love of her life, LaMar Giles. Despite Joan standing him up for their first date to a ballet, their love blossomed and they ultimately married in Boise, Idaho in 1959. The newlyweds began their lifelong adventure with a honeymoon in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and relocation to Salt Lake City, Utah.
In the early 60's, Joan and LaMar moved to sunny California. It was during this time that their family grew with the addition of their son (Lance) and daughter (Kirsten). They thoroughly enjoyed California's beaches and lifestyle.
In the early 70's, they once again felt the urge to return to Idaho and relocated to Boise in 1971. Joan had a big heart and took extreme pride in raising her kids and helping others. Her kitchen was always a place other kids could feel welcome and get an extra bite of food if they needed it. In her effort to help others, she also was a founding member of the Assistance League of Boise, which among other things, helped to make sure kids had clothes to wear to school and young women had dresses to attend the Prom.
While in Boise, she thoroughly enjoyed Idaho's outdoors. She loved visiting the many natural wonders of Idaho and surrounding states, and even a few man-made wonders, like Jackpot, Nevada. She enjoyed spending time with her family, particularly at their two small cabins in McCall. Many great horseshoe tournaments, card games, and parties were held at the cabins over the years.
Joan was extremely outgoing and never met a stranger she couldn't talk with for at least thirty-minutes. She loved hanging out with friends and had a great time floating the river, going to concerts, musicals, and festivals, particularly the Boise River Festival, the Boise Greek Food Festival, and the Oldtime Fiddlers Contest.
The family would like to thank all the family and friends who enriched her life over the years and want to give a particular shout-out to those in Dance Club, Dine-Around, the Red Hatters, and the Boise High School Class of 54. The family would also like to thank the staff at Morningstar Memory Care (Allumbaugh) for the loving assistance they provided during the last two years of her life.
Joan is survived by her son Lance (Lisa), her daughter Kirsten, and her granddaughter Conner.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Ellen, and her brothers Jack (Betty) and Kenneth (Esther). She is also survived by her beloved cousin Sandy Rogers, and many nephews and nieces.
Services will be held on Friday, December 13, at 11:00 am at Cloverdale Funeral Home, located at 1200 N. Cloverdale Road in Boise, Idaho. A viewing will precede the service, beginning at 10:00 am. A burial will be held at 1:00 pm at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 10, 2019