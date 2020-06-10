Joan Clair O'Neall

1929-2020

Her life was filled with a love of literature and stories well told.

Joan (pronounced Jo-Anne) Clair O'Neall nee Churchman died at home after a brief illness on June 6, 2020. She was born on October 5, 1929 to Wilson Bement Churchman and Frances Garnett Huey in Jerome, Idaho, where she grew up with two brothers, JR and Ed.

She married Robert Edward O'Neall on April 15, 1956, bringing with her to the marriage her son, Mike, and adopting Robin's three children, Ed, Rose and Kate, where they were soon joined by her youngest daughter Sue. They raised their family in Pocatello, where they enjoyed building or remodeling several homes along the way.

She had a life-long love of English literature, which she pursued with a BA degree from the University of Idaho in 1951, and later a teaching certificate and a Master's degree in Library Science from Idaho State University. She attempted many creative ways of introducing junior high school students to Shakespeare and other English language classics at Irving Junior High and Hawthorne Junior High in Pocatello throughout the 1970s, where she truly loved the unruly students, and where some of them returned her devotion. Determining to lead a quieter life, she moved on to manage the library at Highland High School in Pocatello for several years.

Joan and Robin retired to Boise in 1989, where they were very involved in the lives of their daughters and grandchildren. They enjoyed some world travel and some winters in Lake Havasu, AZ before age and health determined they should stay home. Joan cared for Robin at home for 10 years, as he slowly succumbed to Alzheimers. She continued to find much pleasure and support from her faith community at Risen Christ Catholic Church, and became devoted to exercise classes at the Dick Eardley Senior Center, having been an avid jogger for many years, and continued walking even when it required a cane.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robin O'Neall, and her son Ed O'Neall. She is survived by four children, and seven grandsons. Her remains will be cremated by the Cremation Society of Idaho, and she will be buried along with her husband in Pioneer Cemetery in Boise. A funeral mass will be arranged with Risen Christ Catholic Community, when it is appropriate for her friends to gather.



