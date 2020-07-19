1/1
December 10, 1930-July 16, 2020
Mrs. Garey was born Joan Delores Jensen, daughter of Godtfred Nels and Vendla Constance (Johnson) Jensen, on Dec. 10, 1930 at Haxtun, Colorado. At an early age the family moved to Nebraska and she graduated Kimball County High school Kimball, NE in 1948. She worked at the American National Bank Kimball, NE, The Security First National Bank Inglewood, CA, and the Central Bank And Trust Company Denver, CO. On March 15, 1964 at Lakewood Methodist Church in Lakewood, CO she was married to Lee William Garey of Downs, KS where they made their home. To this union, one daughter, Lori Lee was born on August 4, 1965.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband Lee on February 6, 2006 and in June of 2007, she moved to Meridian, ID to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren. Also her parents Godtfred Nels and Vendla Constance Jensen, her sister Janice, and her brother Keith.
Joan is survived by her daughter Lori Anderson and husband Jeff of Nampa, ID, granddaughters Emily Marie Nelson and husband Mitchell, and Bridget Frances, grandsons John Frederick, Paul Christopher, Lee William, Joseph Garey, Patrick Thomas and Dominic Robert all of Nampa, ID. Also, sister in law Sharon Jensen of LaGrande, OR and sister Shirley and husband John Moeller of Rock Springs, WY, eight nephews and four nieces.
Joan loved her family, they were the center of her life. She has always been active in the communities where she lived, from church groups to social clubs. She enjoyed playing golf, bowling, and playing bridge. She loved gardening and was always looking for her next book to read. Literary programs were dear to her heart. Joan had a drive to learn, even in her later years she continued to learn new things. She enjoyed Genealogy extensively. Traveling was in her heart as well, she traveled to Europe, Switzerland, and Sweden.
When you see the beauty of a sunrise as it sends the night away,
Or marvel at the golden glow when it sets at the close of day,
Think of me.
When you gaze up at a harvest moon, or see stars twinkling in the sky,
hear "Amazing Grace" sung by a choir and it sometimes makes you cry,
Think of me.
When you hear music by Glenn Miller, Louie Armstrong's "What a Wonderful World",
Sousa's marches played by a military band, parading with Old Glory proudly unfurled,
Think of me.
When you think of all the folks that have loved and cared about you,
Then you stop and think about the ones you have loved too,
Please think of me.
A viewing will be held at Accent funeral home in Meridian on Monday July 20, 2020 from 6-8pm. The Funeral service will be Tuesday July 21, 2020 at 2pm at Meridian Friends Church in Meridian. Remembrances may be left for Joan's family on her web page at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian. 208-888-5833.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Accent Funeral Home
JUL
21
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Meridian Friends Church
July 17, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person.
Marilyn Schoen
Friend
