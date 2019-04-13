Joan Dorthea Wolfe

May 21, 1932 - April 8, 2019

Joan Dorthea Wolfe (nee Neller)

It is with great sadness the family of Joan Wolfe announces her passing on Monday April 8, 2019 surrounded by her family in Boise. She graced our lives for 86 years. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 64 years Marvin, her children, Mark (Julie), Alan (Susan), Richard (Laurie) and four grandchildren.

She was a native of Akron, Ohio, and a graduate of Garfield High and Akron University. She was an Alpha Gam sister and received her teaching degree in 1954 and married Marv in 1955. She then came west with him; settling first in Logan, Utah. They had three boys, raising them in Wyoming, Utah, Idaho, and Colorado. She started teaching in elementary school in Ogden, Utah, and substitute taught while her boys were growing up. She also worked at Teledyne Water Pic in Ft. Collins and in the daycare at the downtown Boise YMCA. She and her family were active members of Methodist, Presbyterian, and Congregational churches in their places of residence, and she was an active member of the Whitney Methodist Church in Boise. She was socially active, involved in PTA, PEO, Eastern Star, The West Ada Alliance. Those who knew her will remember her fondly for her love, wit, humor, caring and family clarity.

A funeral service/celebration of Joan's life will be announced at a later date. In Lieu of flowers donations in memory of Joan may be made to Whitney Methodist Church, the Idaho Humane Society, or PEO chapter CG in Boise Idaho Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary