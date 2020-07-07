Joan Ellen Craven1930 ~ 2020Born to Julius and Ellen Officer 20 April 1930 in Twin Falls as the middle child. Following the passing of her father the family of four moved to a farm in Ustick with her grandmother. It may be that this is where she learned to make due with anything and maximize the value of a nickel. After graduation from Meridian, she attended Boise Junior College and then acquired her bachelor's from the University of Idaho.She had already learned important outdoor skills that would hold her in good stead. Her skeptical father-in-law was won over while fishing on a very hot day. She took off a sock, rinsed and then handed it to him to cool his head. Win. She wed Lawrence S Sandmeyer and while he advanced his career as an educator in the Boise School District she began the task of raising five children. Twelve years later, her husband passed of cancer.Joan began her own career as an educator in elementary education and eventually earned a masters degree. Don't forget the five children. Steve, Greg, Jenny, Nick, and "my little guy" Max, born with Down's Syndrome. Some summers involved academic study but others were dominated by Epic Sandmeyer Roadtrips that all remember and laugh about. Her skill in parsimony paid dividends. Magic turkey soup anyone?She later wed Jack Craven and together they completed raising the children and seeing them off. Except for Max. To see one was to see all three. After Jack passed, it was the duo of Joan and Max.Joan passed 29 June 2020 with all of her children present. She is preceded in death by her parents, and older brother Earl. She is survived by her younger sister Dona Saad (James), and children Steve (Tami), Greg (Marta), Jenny Fujii (Wes), Nick (Renee), Max, and grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Well done, true and faithful servant.