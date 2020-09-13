Joan Kaeser Weitz
1932 - 2020
Joan Kaeser Weitz passed away on September 9th. She was born at St. Lukes hospital in Boise, Idaho September 16th, 1932. She was the third of four children of Clifford and Bertha Kaeser.
Joan attended Washington Grade School, North Junior High and Boise High School where she made many life-long friends. She graduated from Boise High School in the Class of 1950. From there she went on to attend the University of Idaho where she was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority. She was the Sweetheart of Sigma Chi her freshman year.
After the University of Idaho, she went to a United Airline training course for mainline stewardess. Joan flew for United Airlines out of Chicago and later transferred to Salt Lake City.
Joan met her future husband, George Weitz, at the wedding of his sister (and Joan's sorority sister) Nancy Weitz and Otto Leuschel. George and Joan lived in Caldwell where George farmed for many years. They had four children, Kurt (Betty) Weitz, Tony (Lisa) Weitz, Jane (Ron) McConnell and Joe (Kristen) Weitz.
Joan was a member of the St. David's Episcopal Church and sang in the choir for many years. She was also a member of the P.E.O Chapter F.
Joan did bookkeeping for the family business for many years. She was very shrewd and capable, and worked in that capacity until 2 years ago, when she moved to a retirement community.
She had many special friends in Caldwell who she enjoyed visiting and playing bridge with. She also had a 10-member group of friends that met once a month in Boise for lunch. Joan had known most of them since grade school.
Joan was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She was a wonderful hostess for family dinners that will be remembered and cherished by all.
Joan is survived by her four children and her brother, Clifford Kaeser (Carol) from San Antonio, Texas and sister-in law, Nancy Leuschel. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Jennifer Weitz, Davis McConnell, Vince McConnell, Jeffrey Weitz, Olivia Weitz, Sydney Nederend, Brennan Harris, NiCassia Oman, Tanner Gabiola and Cameron Weitz along with many great grandchildren.
She was proceeded in death by her husband George Weitz (2012), her parents and two sisters, Maxine and Berthamarie.
The family appreciates the compassionate care she received by the nursing staff at TouchMark and Keystone Hospice.
She will be deeply missed by her family and life-long friends. Memorial contributions can be made in Joan's name to a charity of your choice
.
A celebration of Joan's life will be held at a later date.