Joan L. Gift

Joan L. Gift, 87, of Boise died on Friday April 19, 2019 at home, while in the care of her loving Son Gordon.

There will be no services; however, anyone who cares to stop by is welcome. Cremation will be by the Alden-Waggoner Chapel of Boise.

Joan was born on June 13, 1931 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She grew up in a variety of locations in the Northeast. She married Frank Gift in 1950. She was also a Hair Stylist, and ran her own Salon.

Joan Gift was an extremely talented artist; doing a one Woman show in 1976 painting 18 portraits of famous Idahoans; including then Governor Cecil Andrus. Joan loved her home, her flowers, and yard, and enjoyed spring the most of all the seasons.

She embraced modern technology, and was an avid fan of YouTube. Her email account was a constant source of amusement as the numerous sites would send her reminders etc.; flooding her inbox. She even tried Twitter.

Joan Gift with her husband were co managers of the Silver Creek Preserve near Picabo, Idaho. She was an avid lover of the music of the big band era; and especially Artie Shaw; her favorite song was "Stardust". I like to think it's playing somewhere right now.

Joan L. Gift is survived by her loving and dedicated Son Gordon. Published in Idaho Statesman on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary