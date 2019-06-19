Home

Cole Community Church
8775 W Ustick Rd
Boise, ID 83704
(208) 375-3565
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Cole Community Church.
Joan LaBella Calhoun
Joan LaBella Calhoun passed away into eternity to be with her Lord and Savior on June 12th, 2019. She was born on April 28th, 1939 in Middletown CT and lived a life that was devoted to Jesus Christ. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and her beloved dog Callie. She was very proud of her Italian heritage and carried on many traditions from her grandmother. She is survived by her three loving children: Bradford Calhoun, Alyson Townsley and Christopher Calhoun. She was blessed with six beautiful grandchildren who dearly loved her: Johnathan, Rebecca, Kevin, Finn, Cassandra, and Scott. Her late husband Hazen A. Calhoun III was her high school sweet-heart and they had almost 50 years together. She has one beloved sister, Barbara Scarrozzo who will always hold a special place in her heart. She was also blessed with many nieces and nephews. Joan lived in Amherst NH for 25 years before moving to Topsham VT. She belonged to the Topsham Presbyterian Church where she had many wonderful friends. After the death of her husband she moved to Boise ID to be with her daughter. Joan attended Cole Community Church in Boise and was one of the founders of The Widow Connection in 2011; it was her desire to walk alongside the new widows, to be an encouragement as they grieved. She loved these women and her passion was sharing the love of Jesus. A celebration of this wonderful woman's life will be held on July 16th at 3:00 PM at Cole Community Church.
Published in Idaho Statesman on June 19, 2019
