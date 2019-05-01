Joan Earleen Lyons

Joan Earleen Lyons, 83, of Eagle, Idaho passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Friday April 26th 2019.

Joanie was born February 14, 1936 in Los Angeles, California to Bennet E. Houts and Ruth I. Case. She was raised in Southern California where she graduated from Torrance High School. Joanie married Robert E. Lyons on October 7th 1956 in San Diego, California and together they adopted two beautiful children.

In 1976, Joanie and her family moved to Eagle, Idaho where she pursued a career as a line supervisor at Hewlett Packard and served as a devoted employee for six years. Joanie went on to build a successful plumbing business, Lyons Plumbing, with her husband Bob, where she worked as the Office Manager for the next twelve years, before retiring. Joanie served several years as Secretary Treasurer for the New Union Ditch Company beginning in 1995. Joanie also loved investing in and managing real estate and was a compassionate and diligent landlord.

Joanie held a deep love of all animals and was especially fond of horses and dogs. She was a proud and devoted pet owner. Joanie was also a "people person", she loved to celebrate and encourage others and was an irreplaceable friend to many. Her grandchildren held a special place in her heart.

Joanie is survived by her husband Bob, her daughter Patricia, her son Robert, her grandchildren Scott, George, Rebecca, Noelle, Makaela, Michael, Alisa and Michelle, as well as many great-grandchildren, her former son-in law Paul Zabel and former daughter-in-law Yvonne Lyons.

Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Friday, May 3rd 2019 at Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel. A private burial will follow at Dry Creek Cemetery.