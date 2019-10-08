|
Joan Marie McDonnell
August 23, 1937- September 30th, 2019
Services will be held 10:00am Sat., Oct. 19 at St. John's Cathedral with reception following in the church hall.
Her ashes will be interned with her husband's at Idaho State Veteran's Cemetery.
You can see more photo's through bowmanfuneral.com
Joan Marie McDonnell was born August 23,1937 in Lead, SD to Abbie and Arthur Schindler. Joan attended school and graduated from Black Hill's Teacher's College in Spearfish, SD where she met the love of her life, Francis McDonnell.
She left teaching to support her children through their formative years as well as well as her husband's busy coaching schedule. But Joan loved the little children and supported a strong educational start. She returned to teaching through pre-K at Weslyn and the YMCA. She and Mac were dedicated followers of Capital HS sports even after retirement.
In semi-retirement she harnessed her passion for gardening by becoming a transplanter at Edward's Greenhouse. Joan maintained a beautiful garden at her home, and found joy puttering around the flowers until her last days.
Another of Joan's passions was actively working with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. Going on home visits for over 10 years to see how she could help folks going through a tough time. She and her husband "walked the talk" by running the St. John's foodbank, serving in the Society of St. Vincent's, and helping establish the St. Vincent's community center. Another yearly tradition was participating in the Thanksgiving food box drive. She and Mac taught through their example of thinking of others and living a life that included serving your community. A gift we will forever be grateful for.
Joan is survived by her sister Mary Coffin and brother-in-law Grant of Rapid City, SD, and her children; Mike and Becky McDonnell, Patrick McDonnell, Erin McDonnell, Kathleen McDonnell and grandchildren; Michael, Allegra and Petra, and her great-grand child Kieran.
Suggested gifts in memorial instead of flowers are the foodbank, St. Vincent's Society and Public Radio.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 8, 2019