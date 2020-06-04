Joan Miyako Go

4-3-1928 - 5-29-2020

Joan Miyako Go, age 92, passed peacefully at her home in Tooele, Utah on Friday, May 29, 2020. Joan was born on April 3, 1928 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Kenichi and Kazuma Watari Kubosumi. She grew up in Idaho working on the family farm with three sisters and four brothers.

Joan loved her family and loved spending time with them.

Joan is preceded in death by her husband Ben Go, her parents, sisters; Kiyo, Hanna, and Kimi, brothers; Jim, George, William, and Ray. She is survived by her four sons; Tony, & Casey Go of Tooele, Utah, Rick Go of Star, Idaho, Gary Go of Priest River, Idaho, two granddaughters Teya (Anthony) Marinello, and Tanya (Floyd) Elgin, two great grandchildren Teigan and Toni Marinello.

Joan will be laid-to-rest on Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Hillcrest Cemetery, 215 East Indianhead Road, Weiser, Idaho. Due to the unprecedented circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic, we limit the service to family members only.

We appreciate your condolences and well wishes.



