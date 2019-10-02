|
Joan King Priest
August 13, 1929-September 24, 2019.
Joan King Priest, 90, of Boise, Idaho, died peacefully on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
Joan was born on August 13, 1929, in Boise, the daughter of Charles Robinson King and Mildred Stacey King. As a young girl and into her teens, Joan lived with her family in Peru, where her father was a pilot. In her mid-teens she went to live at an all-girls school in Walla Walla, Washington, with her sister Susan. She graduated early from Boise High School, and went on to attend Boise Junior College. Joan soon acquired a position with the telephone company in Boise.
While on a weekend get-away to McCall, Idaho, Joan met Rodney Priest. They were later married on December 16, 1950, in Boise. Since their marriage, they have been living in S.E. Boise, spending the last 49 years enjoying the beauty and nature of their residence on Loggers Creek. As she raised her children, Joan spent many hours gardening. She had a special gift with her beautiful roses. Joan enjoyed entertaining and spending time with her friends, playing Bridge and Mahjong. Animals had a special place in Joan's heart. She was very fond of her Himalayan cats. In her later years she adored her Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, Kobie (deceased) and Charlie.
Joan especially loved spending time with family and friends at her beloved home on Payette Lake, McCall, Idaho. Wherever she was, Joan opened her homes entertaining the many friends that she and Rodney spent time with. Her family and friends were always close to her heart.
Joan loved traveling. She and Rodney enjoyed many trips to various countries, including Mexico, Japan, China, Turkey, Australia and several others. Joan had a designer's eye and incorporated furniture and special decorative memorabilia from her travels, into her home décor, particularly those with an Asian influence.
Joan is survived by her husband, Rodney Priest, and their four children, Marty Priest (Cathy), Renette Gaumer, Kristina Priest, and Rodney Priest; also survived by 3 grandchildren, Jason Priest, Jeramy Priest (Jessica) and Glen Braendle; as well as 5 great-grandchildren, Hunter, Aiden, Logan, Ellie, and Tanner, and her sister Susan King. She was preceded in death by her 2 brothers, Charles R. "Bob" King, Jr. and John L. King, and her son-in law, John Gaumer.
There will not be a public service. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Joan's name to the Red Cross, Idaho Food Bank, Idaho Youth Ranch, or the Idaho Humane Society.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 2, 2019