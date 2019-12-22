|
JoAnn Karleen Adolphsen
1931-2019
JoAnn Karleen Adolphsen, 88, passed away softly in her sleep and went home on December 5th, 2019.
JoAnn was born on November 8, 1931 in Quinter, KS to Keith Grady and Anne Wertz. On Sept 10, 1950, JoAnn married Frederick Paul Adolphsen. They were married 69 years, raised four sons, Steve, Mark, Matthew, and Andrew, and were blessed with eight grandchildren.
JoAnn expressed her love for family in everything she did; like bravely fighting and defeating breast cancer, making countless sandwiches and baked goods for Fred and the boys to take on their fishing and hunting trips, and getting up in the early mornings before the boys were awake to study for her bachelor's degree. In 1971, JoAnn graduated cum laude from Boise State University with a Bachelor of Elementary Education. She went on to teach 1st grade for 16 years at Campus Elementary and Liberty Elementary schools in Boise, ID.
JoAnn was known for her warm smile, kind soul, and giving spirit. She loved teaching, spending time at the Adolphsen cabin, hummingbirds, chipmunks, and huckleberries. She also adored dancing with her husband and hero, and they danced gracefully even into their last days together.
JoAnn was predeceased by her parents Keith and Anne, brother Dean, and daughter-in-law Leslie.
There will be a small, private family memorial service.
The Adolphsen family requests that gifts and donations be directed to the Boise State University Foundation, Fred and JoAnn Adolphsen Family Athletic Endowed Scholarship, Phone: (208) 426-2563.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 22, 2019