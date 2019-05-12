Services Bowman Funeral Parlor 10254 W Carlton Bay Dr Garden City , ID 83714 (208) 853-3131 Memorial service 10:00 AM Bowman Funeral Parlor 10254 W Carlton Bay Dr Garden City , ID View Map Resources More Obituaries for JoAnn Bishop Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? JoAnn L. Bishop

Joann Louise "Kinsfather", born on February 21st, recently celebrated her 83rd birthday with family and friends, lots of good food, and lively conversation – great fun was had by all! Joann was born in Jerome, Idaho, and growing up just a handful of miles away in Wendell, would be the love of her life, Jack Bishop. Although separated by less than ten miles, they wouldn't finally meet until the fall of 1957 while visiting a mutual friend at the hospital in Twin Falls – they fell in love and were married less than a year later. But, long before her 55-year marriage, her children and her adult life, she grew up the fourth of six (surviving) siblings. Joann had an older sister (Esther) and two older brothers (Alec and Howard), as well as a younger brother (Jim) and sister (Marie). She would tell stories of what it was like growing up in a large family, during the depression, while both of her parents worked labor-intensive jobs. Accordingly, much was expected of the three older siblings –they worked odd jobs, had household chores, and helped care for their three younger siblings. And, then as Joann got older, she was the one with jobs after school and helping with the house and with her younger brother and sister. One of her favorite jobs was working as a soda jerk – making, floats, malts and shakes and selling Idaho Spud Bars! Although Joann had jobs and helped at home, life wasn't necessarily all work back then. She played softball in high school, and she competed on the tumbling team. She performed all the usual tumbling forms like hand-stands, head-stands, splits, somersaults, as well as difficult team formations like the human pyramid. Later, as a young adult Joann took up bowling and LOVED it! Over the years, she was on more bowling teams and leagues then could be counted. Joann kept all of her bowling score sheets, and all of the pins she was awarded for 200+ scores, Turkeys, Splits, etc.. One year, she scored such a high series, her scores made the sports section of the Idaho Statesman! She once said her primary goal (in retirement) was to bowl as often as her schedule, pocketbook, body and family would allow her. And, in fact, Joann achieved that goal, because she bowled until she could no longer grip the ball and it became too difficult to stay balanced on the lane approach with her oxygen tank – only then did she relinquish her bowling activities and relegate her bowling bag to the hall closet. In addition to carving out time for bowling, she always found time to sew and crochet. She sewed special outfits and costumes for her daughters, and she crocheted cute baby blankets and beautiful afghans of all different shapes and sizes for everyone, family and friends alike. Joann really enjoyed her eclectic flower beds and veggie gardens – the wilder looking and more colorful, the better! She took great pride in "starting" plants and watching them grow to their full potential. And, she had a real knack for hard-to-care-for plants like violets, Christmas cacti, and poinsettias. No matter the time of year, Joann always had a beautifully blooming violet on her coffee table and later, when her eyesight and health were declining, precluding her from being outside much, she would ask family and friends to bring in flowers from her yard so she could still enjoy their color and beauty. Joann also truly enjoyed playing most types of board games, and all types of card games – from solitaire to pinochle, as well as working crossword puzzles (in ink mind you), and jigsaw puzzles too – especially at the cabin that she and Jack bought in 1968, lovingly referred to by friends and family, as The Bishops' Retreat. The cabin started out as a small dry one room building, so she and Jack spent over 40 years renovating it with added rooms, decks, outbuildings, etc. Family and friends have spent many a weekend at The Bishops' Retreat – their daughters, as children, loved hiking up the mountainside, exploring, playing in the creek, catching rock lizards and giant caterpillars and even water snakes. Joann spent weekdays working, managing the repair business, and running the household; on weekends, she would pack food, clothing, kids (even the four-legged ones) for weekends at the cabin – where she would plant/maintain flowers, help Jack with his build projects, feed "starving" kids and still find time to work a puzzle or play a card game, or roast s'mores by the fire. How she balanced working as a telephone operator from 1955 to 1987, managing Jack's appliance repair business from 1961 to 2001, all while managing two households and raising three kids – then later, opening her own very successful business, Mom's TLC Cookies from 1988 to 2002 is still a mystery – definitely the stuff of a superhero. Joann truly loved her family and friends – and was loved truly in return.

Joann suffered from end stage emphysema for the last 12 years and passed away on April 27th. She was preceded in death by her parents, Philip and Dorothy Kinsfather, siblings, Ralph, Philip, Delores, Alec, and Jim Kinsfather, and her husband of 55 years, Jack Bishop. She leaves behind, three siblings, Esther (Bob) Bopp, Pocatello; Howard (Vivienne) Kinsfather, Twin Falls; and Marie (Larry) Rogers, Yerington, NV; three daughters and their families, Sheryl Bishop (Brian and Nathan Montgomery), Debbie Elser (Dan, Jason (Kelli Rogers), Katrina (Adam) Cain, Danny Joe, and Chris (Katherine Burkett), Shaun Hammersmark (Rory, Anna and Sam), son-in-law and his extended family, Doug (Lisa) McMaster (Sharilyn Jeffords, Meghan (Josh) Thorndyke, and Justin McMaster) and ten great-grandchildren.

An informal memorial service will be held Friday, May 17th starting at 10A, located at Bowman Funeral Parlor in Garden City (208.853.3131). In lieu of flowers, please contact St. Luke's Hospice (208.381.2123) or the , to a make donation in Joann's name. The family would like to thank Drs. Weitemier, Turcotte, Hinchman, Rich and Chen for consistent care and compassion over the years. Special thanks to Drs. Shannahan and Kamora, and to Nick, Ana and Daniel for providing great comfort and respect in her final hours. Published in Idaho Statesman on May 12, 2019