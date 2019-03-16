Joanne Marie Sheldon

10/23/33 - 3/11/19

Joanne Marie Sheldon (Bowman) went with our Heavenly Father on Monday, March 11th, 2019 at home with her family at the age of 85. Joanne was born on October 23, 1933 in Hershey, PA. to her parents Simon and Eva Bowman. Joanne was raised in Palmyra, PA. where she graduated from Palmyra High School and later went on to graduate with a liberal arts degree from Linden Hall Junior College in 1953. She worked for several years for the State Police Department doing filing and other office work. Joanne's love for adventure and travel inspired her to visit Montana where she would later meet her future husband and settle down in Billings, Montana where she raised her daughter Katherine.

Joanne relocated to Boise, Idaho in 2002 to be near family. She volunteered for a few years at the St. Alphonsus Breast Care Center. She enjoyed meeting new people and always looked forward to the annual Christmas tea party where she and her daughter would attend.

Joanne loved watching western movies and reading western books. "Bonanza" was one of her favorites.

Her favorite pastime was visiting with family for she loved and adored her grandsons and her great granddaughter Poppy.

Survivors include daughter Katherine Ottinger (Sheldon), son in law Bill Ottinger, and grandsons Brett and Blaine Ottinger (Darby Ottinger), great granddaughter Poppy Ottinger, and nephew Rodney Bowman of Palmyra, PA.

Joanne was preceded in death by her father Simon W. Bowman, mother Eva (Imboden) Bowman, a brother Richard E. Bowman from Palmyra, PA, and ex-husband Wright Chapin Sheldon.

A private celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date with family.

A quote from her college yearbook says it all, "Joanne is a bundle of smiles wrapped in a package of cheerfulness. We will never forget her hearty laughter, so characteristic of a happy person."

Mom, you will be greatly missed. Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary