Jo Anne "Jody" Mooney

1941 ~ 2019

Jo Anne "Jody" Reid Mooney, 77 of Lewiston, Idaho passed away on March 7, 2019 with her loving family by her side; she showed great courage and faith. We told Jody it was okay to go and that we would take care of one another.

Jody was born to parents Harold and Caroline Reid, May 30, 1941 in Lewiston, Idaho. She was the eldest of four children. (Judi Warden, John Reid (deceased), and Robert Reid) Jody attended Saint Gertrude's Academy in Cottonwood, Idaho and Weiser High School. She then attended Link's Business School. She worked for the Argonaut Insurance Company before meeting a dashing young athlete named Richard "Dick" Thomas Mooney Jr.

Jody married Dick on December 30, 1964 in Weiser, Idaho. Jody is survived by her husband Richard T "Dick" Mooney Jr., her children and their spouses, Michaele and JD Fonnesbeck, Bryan and Dee Mooney, and Rick and Michelle Mooney as well as her loved grandchildren; Chandler, Payton, Cael, Quinn, Sarah and Annie.. Jody was immensely proud of her grandchildren.

When raising the Mooney tribe Dick and Jody found a way to purchase a vacation home in McCall. Many memories exist from time spent in McCall. There were memorable boat rides, time with friends near the lake or hunting for huckleberries. In recent years, it became increasingly more difficult for Jody to pick her huckleberries, but Jody had a reserve of huckleberries in her freezer that often delighted family and friends when Jody would make huckleberry pancakes and jam.

She will be remembered for many things but we would like to remember her for her loving hand, giving heart, as well as her sense of humor. She felt very connected to the parish, Saint Joseph's in Cayucos, CA. She found peace and joy in helping there with special events.

Services for Jody will be held at Bishop Kelly High School. On Tuesday March 12, 2019, a viewing will be at 6:00 followed by a Rosary at 7:00 at Bishop Kelly Chapel in Boise. On Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM, a funeral mass and reception will be held at Bishop Kelly High School in the Carley Center. Graveside will be later. The family is very grateful to all the care and support provided by the staff at the University of Washington Medical Center, and Vibra in Boise as well. Jody was well loved and cared for.

In lieu of flowers, the Mooney family asks that a donation be made in Jody's name to Bishop Kelly High School Scholarships. Bishop Kelly High School and Catholic Schools were very important to Jody. Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 10, 2019